'Flowers On A Kargil Cliff' Reveals How India Fought Pakistan In The 1999 War

By Khursheed Wani

A stroke of serendipity also requires the right qualifications and attributes. For a journalist, it is not merely to be at the right place at the right time; it is years of doggedly following your beat and passion to qualify to witness and report the events that rarely unfold in history.

Vikram Jit Singh, arguably the first war correspondent of India, who proactively courted action with the lead section in Kashmir and Kargil, had these qualifications to be at 15,700 feet at a time when Indian and Pakistani troops were fighting pitched battles to hold the mountain peaks in the Kargil region in July 1999.

Growing up watching war movies and reading extensively on war histories had led Vikram to report on the counter-insurgency operations at the frontline in Kashmir Valley. Impressed by his understanding and conduct, the Army's top brass in Kashmir hand-picked him for a rare coverage that no other journalist can lay claim to, although scores of journalists reporting from the fringes of the war zone were around. So, they were close to the Kargil war but not inside the war as they were limited to the valleys of Drass, Mushkoh and the Indus.

"At 15,700 feet, I was clinging on for dear life. Like a lizard's belly, I had pressed my body tight to the cliff. There was no safety rope around my waist to secure my passage along the cliff wall, which was nearly perpendicular in stretches. My hands and feet had the barest of holds, and pressing against the wall was the only safeguard against the force of gravity that would send me plummeting thousands of feet into the Gragario Nullah," reads the opening paragraph of Vikram Jit Singh's critically acclaimed book on Kargil War-- Flowers on the Kargil Cliff.

The subtly romantic title of the book on one of the bloodiest conflicts of recent history is a puzzle that unfolds as the reader travels through the pages.

Vikram gives the spine-chilling account of his manoevre on the cliff leading from Point 4812 on Khalubar Ridge in the Batalik sector on an extremely narrow ledge. A slight loss of nerve “would dislodge my fragile hold in a millisecond and send me hurtling to a dog's death". Vikram survived to tell the story, but he dares to describe if he didn't.

"My body would be the last one to be retrieved by the Army. If the Pakistanis won, they would leave it to be ravaged by wild animals." Luckily, this arduous trek turned out to defy death and reward a byline from an unusual dateline of Point 4812 on a story of the honourable burial of fallen Pakistani soldiers. With his captivating style of writing, Vikram encapsulates the scenes at a battle zone where every soldier is walking over the razor's edge.

Vikram's first-hand accounts from the war zone, from the places where no other journalist could tread, make him an authoritative analyst who can delve deeper into the layers of strategic and tactical manifestations of the Indian and Pakistani militaries. He says that twenty-six years after the war, the enigmatic Kargil heights continue to offer insights to people interested in warfare and strategic affairs.

"This was a war over the Kargil heights, a conflict that Pakistan had ignited in a pursuit of a ridge too far. A fight that even the Indian Army was learning on the job, as there was no orientation before this war for offensive operations in the high-to-super-high altitudes to evict an entrenched enemy from one ridge line to another," he writes.

Vikram describes the Pakistan military’s decision to occupy the territory in Kargil as "daylight rape" of the Line of Control's sanctity, and it blames the "strategic neglect" of Ladakh by the Indian Army’s higher command ever since 1991 when the 28 Infantry Division had been moved out of Kargil to Kupwara in Kashmir. This was followed by the shifting of the Khaltsi-based 70 Infantry Brigade (a reserve formation for 3 Infantry Division) to Kashmir in 1997 to fight terrorism.

Vikram’s keenness for reason and detail is reflected in every word he has jotted down. He is a sharp observer with no confusion about his pursuits. He puts the names of the soldiers, the officers, their regiments, achievements, and failures in perspective and discusses every detail of the events that he witnessed unfolding. In the Batalik sector, his ability to connect with the soldiers earned him prolonged stays at the battlefield away from the Drass sector, where the war was being fought under media glare.

A bunch of soldiers from 12 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry were too keen to narrate their stories as Vikram stayed in the pug tent of the Commanding Officer during the night of 7/8 July 1999. These soldiers had fought a close-quarter battle a few days earlier at Point 4812 while clearing Pakistani bunkers.

"Their story was a poignant one," Vikram writes, "as the battalion had a component of Muslim troops, and they had been pitted against the Pakistanis, who had tried to weaken their resolve by the invocation of rubble-rousing communal rhetoric." Colonel VS Bhalotia (Retd), the CO of the battalion, spoke highly of his unwavering Muslim troops and their steadfast commitment to the nation’s cause. Interestingly, after the war, Vikram writes, the chief of the Army Staff, General VP Malik (Retd) invited Bhalotia to respond to a questionnaire to ascertain the battle performance and inclinations of the Muslim troops that had served under him during the Kargil war. Bhalotia had responded to the questionnaire from the Army Headquarters, Delhi, by stating that no doubts needed to be entertained about their battle performance as he was a witness to them passing the test under fire with flying colours.

On every page of Vikram’s book, the reader gets unimaginable details of the war. From shooting down of India’s MiG 21 by a Pakistani stinger missile, to beheading of tall Pakistani soldiers by short-statured Indian Gorkhas with their khurkis, Pakistan troopers’ hasty retreat, their refusal to take back fallen soldier’s bodies; assault planning and execution of it by the officers, scaling heights under continuous mortar shelling from the adversary’s artillery arsenal, and a mutton feast with drinks at above 15000 feet barren mountains that was stuffed in spent casings of mortar shells and fetched from the base camp on mulebacks, Vikram weaves every detail of it in a gripping style of writing.

To report from the battlefield, Vikram has endured many battles, one of which he refers to as journalism bureaucracy. He was not a paratrooper journalist who landed from Delhi on a guided tour due to family connections with top officers. He was a battle-hardened reporter who craved hunting stories and even risked his life repeatedly in pursuit of them. His stint as a reporter in the Kashmir Valley turned out to be the foundation for his distinctive role in the Kargil war. The book describes in detail his counter-insurgency reporting from the inner, point-of-fire cordon in Kashmir and how it earned him proximity to officers at the helm of Srinagar-based XV Corps.

Vikram’s other battle was personal. He was engaged to Hemani, a lawyer, just a few months before the war broke out. Choosing to go for war reporting when marital bliss is knocking at your door is a tough call. Vikram cajoles Himani with love letters and tiny wild-flowers picked up from mountain ridges and peaks during battle. “Which fiancée has flowers sent to her from such a towering battlefield?” he writes from Point 4812 to her. “You know, it gives me so much pleasure to love you. When I was picking flowers during my climb to Batalik for the burial story, I just thought about the beautiful smile that would light up your face when you get these flowers. I bet no girl has got such special flowers. Right from the battlefield. I doubt even the more romantic of the Army officers fighting in Kargil would have thought of picking flowers from such a place for their sweethearts waiting for them at home." Vikram writes. This explains the romantic title of a war book co-published by The Browser and Fauji Days.

Vikram’s narrative on reporting counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir is equally gripping. He was posted in Kashmir at a time when the insurgency was in a cyclical phase of waning, thanks to a robust counter-insurgency grid. Post Kargil conflict, after the relocation of 8 Mountain Division from Budgam to Mushkoh and now permanently at Khumbathang, Kargil, the eruption of fidayeen attacks turned the tables again.

Apart from his inner fire to report from the ground, Vikram had the advantage of his identity of a non-local to report from the line of fire at the encounter sites. The finer details of these encounters, the predicaments of local population and reporters make an interesting read. Vikram dispassionately makes inferences when it comes to assessing the ground situation and its fallout, on micro and macro levels.

For this reason, the book has received critical acclaim. It featured at the Jaipur Literature Festival, where the author was invited for an interactive session. A 16-page foreword by Major General Raj Mehta (Retd) who compares Vikram with the first finest war correspondent Ernie Pyle adds grace and knowledge to the 226-page book.

Year after year, Vikram tells me, when the nation honours the Kargil War's saga of young blood, guts, and glory, the fact that bedevils the sacrifices is that no accountability has been fixed for the failures that created the vacuum for the Pakistan Army's alpine invasion. As revelations tumble out of the Kargil closet from both sides of the LoC, the screen of "intelligence failure" can no longer be credibly sustained --- Kargil was also a failure to guard our disputed borders in adverse winter conditions.

The author has donated his royalties and earnings from the book to educating children extremely stigmatised by the social circumstances of their birth and whose fathers will never claim them.

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, it is highly recommended to read 'Flowers on a Kargil Cliff' to understand the mindset of the Pakistan military establishment in keeping India engaged. As long as this mindset prevails, we will continue to witness the Pahalgam terror attacks, Operation Sindoor, and Operation Bunyanun Marsoos.

(The author is Deputy News Editor, ETV Bharat at Hyderabad)