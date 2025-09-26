ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bommala Kolu: The Ancient Telugu Tradition Of Doll Worship During Navratri in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: Durga Puja is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country in various forms and customs. Puja organisers construct special, attractive pandals where the idol of the goddess is worshipped, with millions of people queuing up for a darshan.

One such unique way of worshipping Goddess Durga by the Telugu community during Navaratri is called 'Doll worship' - (Bommala Kolu in Telugu). Besides the Telugu community, other South Indians also perform this puja in their homes. The community members settled in Jamshedpur offer a glimpse to this unique style of worshipping Durga.

An 80-year-old Telugu woman living in Jamshedpur explains that in addition to Navratri, some people also perform this puja on Makar Sankranti. During the puja, various fruits and sweets are offered as offerings.

"This puja also signifies that we are all like children to our mothers, so we place our mother among the dolls. In our community, this puja is called Bommala Kolu," said the Telugu women.

"It is believed that Goddess Durga loves her childhood, and doll worship is a symbolic tribute to her. The dolls are decorated and depicted as Durga in different forms," said the woman living for decades in Jamshedpur.

What is doll worship?

In their homes, Telugu communities arrange a variety of small dolls in a row on platforms at different levels. The steps are in odd numbers, with the Adidev (Lord of the Universe), Lord Shiva Shankar, seated at the top. The Dashavatara - incarnation of Lord Vishnu is depicted on the second platform. The third platform houses dolls of the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, known as Ashta Lakshmi.