Bommala Kolu: The Ancient Telugu Tradition Of Doll Worship During Navratri in Jamshedpur
During the puja, various fruits and sweets are offered as offerings to dolls during Navratri
Published : September 26, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST
Jamshedpur: Durga Puja is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country in various forms and customs. Puja organisers construct special, attractive pandals where the idol of the goddess is worshipped, with millions of people queuing up for a darshan.
One such unique way of worshipping Goddess Durga by the Telugu community during Navaratri is called 'Doll worship' - (Bommala Kolu in Telugu). Besides the Telugu community, other South Indians also perform this puja in their homes. The community members settled in Jamshedpur offer a glimpse to this unique style of worshipping Durga.
An 80-year-old Telugu woman living in Jamshedpur explains that in addition to Navratri, some people also perform this puja on Makar Sankranti. During the puja, various fruits and sweets are offered as offerings.
"This puja also signifies that we are all like children to our mothers, so we place our mother among the dolls. In our community, this puja is called Bommala Kolu," said the Telugu women.
"It is believed that Goddess Durga loves her childhood, and doll worship is a symbolic tribute to her. The dolls are decorated and depicted as Durga in different forms," said the woman living for decades in Jamshedpur.
What is doll worship?
In their homes, Telugu communities arrange a variety of small dolls in a row on platforms at different levels. The steps are in odd numbers, with the Adidev (Lord of the Universe), Lord Shiva Shankar, seated at the top. The Dashavatara - incarnation of Lord Vishnu is depicted on the second platform. The third platform houses dolls of the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, known as Ashta Lakshmi.
Next, dolls depicting all other deities, including the incarnations of Lord Krishna and Lord Rama, are arranged in sequence. On the first platform at the bottom, there is an idol of Goddess Durga, before whom an eternal lamp burns. Special care is taken to ensure that this lamp remains lit for nine days. In addition to Goddess Durga, the village, fields, barns, trees, plants, small dolls and their pairs are uniquely decorated. The doll worship site is adorned with attractive, colourful illuminations. The goddess is worshipped in a court decorated with hundreds of dolls, creating a truly extraordinary scene.
Doll worship has been practiced since ancient times:
Women of the household perform regular prayers at the doll worship site every morning and evening for nine days. Members of other communities living nearby also participate in the doll worship. On completion of the puja, women offer prasad to visitors and apply vermillion to women. To make the doll worship grand and extraordinary, preparations are made a month in advance.
Madhuri, who has been performing doll worship in her home in Jamshedpur since childhood, explains that special attention is paid to the decorations of the puja so that the dolls remain decorated in various forms for the entire nine days. This puja has been performed here for generations. Whoever makes a wish during the puja is granted their wish.
Morning and evening prayers and aarti are performed, creating a unique experience. On the tenth day of the puja, i.e., Dashami, one doll is put to sleep. The next day, all the decorated dolls are preserved in various forms, and it is said, "Now rest and bless our family and community. Please come again next year."
People from the surrounding areas also participate in this unique, devotional doll puja of the Telugu community. Sadhana, who participated in this puja for the first time, says she enjoyed it and found peace in her mind.
"Today's generation is also engaged in preserving this ancient tradition and culture," explained Pratyusha. "The joy of worshipping dolls is unique. We enjoy it and will strive to further enhance this tradition in the future. However, this ancient tradition of worshipping Goddess Durga during Sharadiya Navratri is special. Worshiping every form of the Goddess amidst dolls reflects true faith," said Pratyusha.