Chaiwali With PhD Dream: Pooja Kumari’s Tea Shop Fosters Language And Global Friendship

Bodh Gaya: In this bustling village of Bihar, which is a haven for spiritual seekers from across the globe, a tea shop run by 25-year-old Pooja Kumari stands out. The native of Majhauli Bankat village in Gaya offers not just refreshing tea to visitors but a warm and inviting atmosphere as she converses in many languages.

Pooja also has her own remarkable story of struggle, which inspires many. “I believe no work is useless,” she says, reflecting on her journey.

“Initially, I felt shy, but then I started enjoying selling tea. Now, I love it. Because of the tea shop, I’ve met so many people from all over the world. Foreign girls and women have become my friends,” Pooja says.

Her self-reliance, and love for learning, made her more than just a tea seller. She's a polyglot, a linguist, and a friend to many foreigners who visit the historic town.

From Struggles to Success

Pooja's path to success and owning a tea shop wasn’t an easy journey. She married Upendra Kumar, a labourer from Bodh Gaya when she was in class 9. However, she never stopped her education and dream of a better life despite the financial challenges due to a modest income from her husband's daily wages.

In 2023, her family faced major financial difficulties, it’s when she decided to move to Bodh Gaya for livelihood to support her husband. She opened a tea shop, which got them good returns and helped sustain the family. It also proved a turning point in her academic career as she continued pursuing her education.

Despite her academic successes, Pooja does not regret choosing to operate the tea shop.

“I want to pursue PhD degree and become a professor, but family responsibilities are important. Now, I feel proud of my work here,” she says. “It's not just about the money; it's about the people I meet and the languages I learn.”

A Scholar of Many Languages

Pooja is known among the Bodh Gaya visitors as a scholar in several languages as she never stopped learning and her love for languages grew as she met foreigners daily.

Her husband also encouraged her to continue her education. After completing her matriculation, and intermediate, graduation, she earned a Master's degree (MA) from Magadh University.