Chaiwali With PhD Dream: Pooja Kumari’s Tea Shop Fosters Language And Global Friendship

Bodh Gaya: In this bustling village of Bihar, which is a haven for spiritual seekers from across the globe, a tea shop run by 25-year-old Pooja Kumari stands out. The native of Majhauli Bankat village in Gaya offers not just refreshing tea to visitors but a warm and inviting atmosphere as she converses in many languages.
Pooja also has her own remarkable story of struggle, which inspires many. “I believe no work is useless,” she says, reflecting on her journey.
“Initially, I felt shy, but then I started enjoying selling tea. Now, I love it. Because of the tea shop, I’ve met so many people from all over the world. Foreign girls and women have become my friends,” Pooja says.
Her self-reliance, and love for learning, made her more than just a tea seller. She's a polyglot, a linguist, and a friend to many foreigners who visit the historic town.
From Struggles to Success
Pooja's path to success and owning a tea shop wasn’t an easy journey. She married Upendra Kumar, a labourer from Bodh Gaya when she was in class 9. However, she never stopped her education and dream of a better life despite the financial challenges due to a modest income from her husband's daily wages.
In 2023, her family faced major financial difficulties, it’s when she decided to move to Bodh Gaya for livelihood to support her husband. She opened a tea shop, which got them good returns and helped sustain the family. It also proved a turning point in her academic career as she continued pursuing her education.
Despite her academic successes, Pooja does not regret choosing to operate the tea shop.
“I want to pursue PhD degree and become a professor, but family responsibilities are important. Now, I feel proud of my work here,” she says. “It's not just about the money; it's about the people I meet and the languages I learn.”
A Scholar of Many Languages
Pooja is known among the Bodh Gaya visitors as a scholar in several languages as she never stopped learning and her love for languages grew as she met foreigners daily.
Her husband also encouraged her to continue her education. After completing her matriculation, and intermediate, graduation, she earned a Master's degree (MA) from Magadh University.
“I have learned many languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, and American English. I understand languages from various states of India too,” Pooja explains, with pride.
The ability to communicate fluently in many languages has set her tea shop apart and it proved to a her most valuable asset as she helps foreigners communicate with others.
“I used my language skills to create a space where people from all over the world could feel at home. That's why my shop is always busy with foreigners,” she says.
A Friend to Foreign Guests
Pooja has also made many foreign friends who come to her tea shop and bring their friends and family as well. For those who face difficulty in communicating in Hindi and English, Pooja becomes their interpreter as they flock to her shop.
Eki Yamada, her regular customer from Japan, has become close to Pooja and the bond transcends language.
Their conversations are also full of love, laughter, and hugs at each visit. “I come here often because Pooja speaks Japanese, and her tea is incredible,” Eki says as she sips from a small cup.
“Pooja’s tea brings a sense of home. We talk in Japanese, and I can relax here with my tea,” she adds.
A Learning Opportunity for the Community
Pooja’s skills have benefitted nearby shopkeepers also as they struggle to deal with foreign customers and seek her help. “I teach them English and other languages, so they can also connect with international visitors. It’s a small way of giving back to the community,” she says.
She is also teaching her kids her language skills so they can grow up knowing several languages. “I want them to have the same opportunities I’ve had. I want them to surpass my skill and learn as many languages as they can,” Pooja says.
A Growing Business
Pooja’s tea shop is also popular for its modest side. She sells tea at 10 and 20 rupees, with the 20-rupee cup being a favourite among visitors from abroad. Regardless of the surroundings, her shop has turned out to be a great business achievement earning more than 10,000 rupees a month solely from tea sales. Other than tea, she also sells snacks, which helps her make even more profits.
“Although I run a small tea shop, which is fundamentally a business, it is much more than that to me. It is a place where people come together, learn and share ideas. I am glad that I can do what I do,” Pooja says.
