Blowing Into Past: Conch Shells Of Mahabharata Period On Display At Maharashtra's Thane

Conch shells on display at an exhibition in Thane ( ETV Bharat )

April 20, 2025

Thane: On display at an exhibition at the Krishna Hall in Thane in Maharashtra are Anantvijay, Sughosh, and Paundra, not to be confused with human names, but are varieties of conch shells. Anand Bhide, a resident of Thane, has been doing research on conch shells for the past ten years. During his research, Anand has collected as many as 670 conch shells of 140 varieties from across the globe. This unique collection of conch shells is now on display at an exhibition. Conch shells on display at an exhibition in Thane (ETV Bharat) Conch Shells Of The Mahabharata Period On Display The conch shells compiled by Anand include those from the Mahabharata period. The Panchjanya of Shri Krishna, Anantavijay of Yudhishthira, Sughosh of Nakula, Paundra of Bhima, as well as Gauri conch, Atravani conch, Moli conch, Rani conch, Ganesh conch and the magnificent 19-inch Hanuman conch, are the centre of attraction. Conch shells on display at an exhibition in Thane (ETV Bharat)

The exhibition is a reflection of Anand's inspiring journey to preserve Indian culture and tradition. Apart from conch shells, more than 300 postage stamps of conch shells are also on display at the exhibition. Various types of conch shells, including those used in worship and those used for playing, are also on sale at the exhibition. One can also buy classical and spiritual books on conch shells in Marathi and English, as well as books on Shri Harihar at the exhibition venue. Conch shells on display at an exhibition in Thane (ETV Bharat) Conch shells used for worship, conch shells for playing and various conch shells will also be available for sale. Classical and spiritual books on conch shells in Marathi and English, e.g. Shankhashakali, Shankharupi Vigyan, as well as books on Shri Harihar (on Shaligram and Rudraksha) will also be sold. Medicinal Value of Conch Shells Anand Bhide claims that blowing the conch can give relief to those suffering from Asthma and a heavy tongue. He also said that conch shells help improve blood circulation and increase concentration. However, there are no medical research data available to verify the claims. A leaflet describing different types of Conch Shells (ETV Bharat) The exhibition allows the visitors to delve into more information on conch shells, like how it is connected to spirituality as well as how to distinguish between a real and a fake conch shell. Conch lovers and everyone who is curious about it can visit the exhibition, which ends today at 9 pm. Entry to the exhibition is free.