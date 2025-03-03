ETV Bharat / offbeat

Blind On Land, Vision Underwater: Bihar's Bhullu Sahni’s Extraordinary Gift Saves Lives

Samastipur: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently honoured Bhullu Sahni, a resident of Samastipur, Bihar, for his extraordinary ability to see underwater despite being visually impaired. Bhullu, who saved 14 people from drowning and recovered 13 bodies, received a citation and a cash prize of ₹10,000 during the Bihar Police Week programme.

Bhullu Sahni’s Remarkable Ability

Hailing from Dumduma village in Patori block, Bihar, Bhullu Sahni has been visually impaired since birth. However, the moment he dives into the water, he can see everything clearly, as if wearing glasses. This unique ability has enabled him to save countless lives from drowning in the Baya River and other water bodies.

"I have saved 14 people and recovered 13 bodies from the river. I cannot see on land, but underwater, my eyes start shining, and I can see everything," says Bhullu Sahni, Jal Yoddha.

Honoured by the Chief Minister

Recognising his selfless service, CM Nitish Kumar presented Bhullu with an award and citation, acknowledging his heroic efforts in saving lives and assisting in rescue operations.

Life Struggles and Plea for Government Support

Despite his heroic deeds, Bhullu Sahni struggles to make ends meet. He earns a living by selling snacks (bhuja) and receives occasional tips when retrieving bodies. His appeal for government aid includes housing under the Indira Awas Yojana, a physically challenged pension and access to ration card benefits, which he currently does not receive.

"I can stay underwater for two minutes. The Chief Minister has honoured me, but I am not getting government benefits like housing or a disability pension," said Bhullu Sahni.

Villagers and Family Speak Out