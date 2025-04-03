And The Baby Elephant Was Named Buddhaditya Amid Celebrations On 21st Day Of Its Birth In Odisha Village

By Sangram Ranjan Nath

Angul : It was a starry evening and the otherwise quiet village of Gurang had turned into a spectacle of light, music, and devotion. The air resonated with bhajans and chants, while the streets glowed with festive lights, and happiness seemed infectiously spreading through the village. It wasn’t a marriage or birthday, the village was celebrating the 21st day of Buddhaditya, an elephant calf, which was born on March 11.

In most Odia houses, a new born is christened on the 21st day of his/her birth as the day is considered auspicious.

The new born calf Buddhaditya following the mother elephant (ETV Bharat)

Situated on the fringes of a dense forest in Odisha’s Angul district, Gurang is home to a community that is closely and deeply connected to nature. The villagers, mostly from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families had always been caring for wildlife as their own. So, when an elephant gave birth near their village on March 11, their happiness knew no bounds. They wanted to nurture the calf since the jumbo population was facing threats from various sources.

From the very first night of its birth, the villagers took turns to keep a close vigil on the mother and the calf, ensuring that they stay safe. Once the newborn calf was strong enough to start walking, the villagers led them back to the forest with careful planning. But even now, the villagers go deep into the dense forests to look for the wellbeing of the mother-child duo.

Village head Dharani Naik recalls the night the elephant was born. “We made sure to guard the mother and child along with forest officials. We knew the elephant was not just an animal but a blessing for us and we wanted to celebrate the day.”

People in the village immerse in celebrations for the 21st day celebration of the calf (ETV Bharat)

As the baby elephant completed 21 days, the villagers wanted to celebrate the day and christen the calf as they do in case of a new born child. The started the preparations to formalise the event. A village meeting was called and it was agreed upon to name it ‘Buddhaditya’ and a grand celebration followed.

A stage set up in the middle of the village was decorated colourfully and a large banner with the name of the calf written on it was on display. There were bright lights all around and preparations for a puja started with villagers blowing conch, lighting earthen lamps, ululating in joy, lighting incense sticks and lamps – all to appease Lord Trinath, their revered deity. A Trinath Mela was also held to make the naming ceremony memorable.

Women get together to do puja for the calf and its good health (ETV Bharat)

Other villagers like Arun Naik and Trilochan Naik shared that it was a moment of celebration when Buddhaditya was born. “We care for our animals and this is how we make them feel a part of the community. We love our animals. The forest gives us life, and we have always protected its children,” they said.

Since the elephant accompanies Goddess Laxmi as Her mount (vahana), the village women considered the birth of a baby elephant sacred. “So there was no compromise on prayers or feasting. Buddhaditya is ours and so are we his caretakers,” say Sabita Behera and Sumati Naik, both women who had shouldered responsibility of the arrangements for the celebration.

When wildlife conservation has become a challenge for forest officials, Gurang’s undiluted love for Karan remains an example for many others - that humans and the wild can live together only with love and understanding of each other’s needs.