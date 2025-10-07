Birds Call Her 'Amma' & Dogs Guard Her: Khammam Woman Who Chose To Live Amidst Furs & Feathers
In an age of digital addiction, Bhavya from Telangana has found her greatest joy in company of creatures who speak no language but love, unconditionally.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Khammam (Telangana): For people, watching birds soar free across the skyline brings alive memories, and fills some with emotion. But B. Bhavya, a government employee living near Dhansalapuram in Khammam, gets utmost pleasure when birds do not just fly by but talk to her, play with her, and lovingly call her ‘Amma.’
Every evening, when she returns home, she is welcomed with flutters and wagging tails - while the feathered ones burst into a chorus of chirps, the dogs surround her with their barks and wagging tails.
An African Grey Parrot, a sharp, intelligent bird she brought from Kerala for nearly Rs 1 lakh greets her with human-like words, while the Greencheek Conure and Sun Conure parrots keep fluttering around her in bursts of colour.
Impatient to get her attention are her Labrador and Golden Retriever who affectionately circle around her joyfully. The two are the ones who keep a constant watch on her home when she is away. Bhavya makes sure she spends time with each exactly like a mother does, when she returns home every day. She also spends time to ensure that clean food, water, and regular vet visits are done on time.
To her, these birds and dogs are not just creatures but her family who are not only dependable but give her company as friends. They fill her life with companionship, laughter, and an unconditional love that words cannot explain. "They understand me like none other," says Bhavya emotionally.
For the Bhavyas of the world, such bonds with birds and animals are not just a blessing but a unique relationship with nature. “These animals remind how deeply humans and animals can connect and share love and respect,” asserts Bhavya.
Read More