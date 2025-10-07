ETV Bharat / offbeat

Birds Call Her 'Amma' & Dogs Guard Her: Khammam Woman Who Chose To Live Amidst Furs & Feathers

Khammam (Telangana): For people, watching birds soar free across the skyline brings alive memories, and fills some with emotion. But B. Bhavya, a government employee living near Dhansalapuram in Khammam, gets utmost pleasure when birds do not just fly by but talk to her, play with her, and lovingly call her ‘Amma.’

Every evening, when she returns home, she is welcomed with flutters and wagging tails - while the feathered ones burst into a chorus of chirps, the dogs surround her with their barks and wagging tails.

An African Grey Parrot, a sharp, intelligent bird she brought from Kerala for nearly Rs 1 lakh greets her with human-like words, while the Greencheek Conure and Sun Conure parrots keep fluttering around her in bursts of colour.