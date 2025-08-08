Birdman Pannalal Chit-Chats With 45 Species Of Birds When The Forest In Jharkhand Falls Silent

Ranchi: When the forest breathes easy and birds chirp all over, Pannalal Mahato simply observes. But the moment Pannalal sparks a conversation in the wilderness, dozens of birds scattered across the trees, respond instantly. Believe it or not, in the jungles of Jharkhand, Pannalal is the only human friend that the birds have. They trust him, speak to him and he listen to them. The next time you see a sudden flurry of wings and a colourful swarm of birds circling close to a man, in every likelihood, Pannalal is nearby.

In Saraiya Kundru village of Ramgarh district, Pannalal, a farmer by profession, is known as 'The Birdman'. For the past 27 years, sans any government help, he has been researching on the winged creatures. A matriculate, Pannalal's connect with birds was instant when he went on a self-discovery route. Over years, he has protected and befriended over 45 species of birds just because he feels for them and conducts a census that no one is interested to rely on.

Birdman Pannalal Chit-Chats With 45 Species Of Birds When The Forest In Jharkhand's Ramgarh Falls Silent (ETV Bharat)

But for Pannalal, it does not make any difference. The bond he shares with birds goes far beyond watching or feeding them. He can identify their voices and speak in their language, which he has practiced for long.

“Birds have moods too. It can be gauged by the way they behave and make noise. Sometimes they are angry, and afraid at others. Their excitement too can be gauged by the way they fly and flutter with typical noise. I can tell what they want just by looking into their eyes,” he says.

Even with closed eyes, Pannalal can recognise which species is making the noise. "They are the first to know if they sense that a predator or hunter is nearby. So their behaviour also changes," he explains.

Pannalal preferes wearing green - from shirt, hat and shoes - as he wants birds to identify him as their own from the colours of his attire. He sits in the jungles for hours and patiently waits for the birds. "I can identify about a 100 bird species from their voice," claims Pannalal.

From the Sikidiri Valley of Angara in Ranchi to Hundru, Gidhinia, Chutupalu, Rajrappa, Kuju, and Banadag in Ramgarh, these landscapes are like home to Pannalal where he frequents to keep studying birds. Which bird comes to the forest in which season and at what time are all imprint in the mind of the bird lover.

“If I see a bird daily and it gives me a miss on one day, I know something is wrong,” he says adding that he has been taking care of the injured or sick birds. "I treat them, feed them, and release them back into the forest when they heal."

Pannalal’s mission is not limited to the forests. He also visits schools and colleges across Jharkhand, shares stories of birds, teaches children how to identify them, and speaks to them about the newer and extinct species.

A teacher who once accompanied Pannalal into the forest says, “Children were stunned when they saw him converse with the birds. At just one call, four or five birds came down flying close to him. That is how much birds trust him.”

There are many influential people who have wanted to see Pannalal's bond with birds. “I have accompanied many who request me to help them do birdwatching. It is an encouraging trend to see people showing sensitivity towards life in the wild.”

Pannalal has received awards from various organisations but he feels his biggest achievement is winning the trust of the birds. "The birds fearlessly come near me and sit on my palm. They recognise me from my presence and the language I speak. When they respond to my call and come flying, I feel that is the most beautiful part of my work," concludes Pannalal.