Bir Horo Ni: One-Man Army To Guard Jharkhand’s Forests, A Tribal Tradition For Over 100 Years

Khunti, Jharkhand: In the rain-soaked forests of Buruma in Murhu block of Khunti, one person each year, elected by the village, stands guard to protect a 400-acre area spread across four tribal villages. Called the Bir Horo Ni, the forest guardian this year, Anthony Odeya, 62, proudly trudges across the length and breadth of the area and feels it is his supreme responsibility to stop trespassers from causing damage to their precious assets.
In slippers, he holds an iron rod in one hand and a traditional tono (axe) in the other and does not spare anyone trying to touch any forest resource without seeking his permission. But for the year-long assignment, he receives no salary rather gets 10 bowls of rice and Rs 20 a year from each household in his entire tenure.
The Buruma forest does not depend on any ranger or officer appointed by the government to take care of the green resources. Here tribal self-governance has been the law of the land, all of which are grounded with ecological sense. Long before official conservation policies reached these forested hills, the Munda community developed its own mechanism to guard forests. So they came up with the concept of Bir Horo Ni - meaning 'guardian of the forest' in the tribal dialect, who is elected annually by villagers to prevent illegal felling of trees and preserve biodiversity.
"This tradition is more than a hundred years old. We believe the forest is ours and so ensure that it is protected,” says Anthony, who patrols the dense sal, jamun, mango, jackfruit, and mahua groves every day.
Buruma forest spreads across four tribal villages - Munda Toli, Indaldi, Pahan Toli, and Lododih which follow their own customs and community-driven practices. The forest is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna - from wild shrubs and tubers to medicinal plants and wildlife.
Since there is no government intervention, the forest is protected by the people. The Gram Sabha elects and appoints a new Bir Horo Ni each year, and gives them the moral authority and communal backing. The role does not involve monetary perks but the entire village stands behind the Bir Horo Ni.
Anthony has shouldered the work. His sons live in Khunti town and he remains happy guarding the forest.
Each day he keeps patrolling the woods to guard against smugglers and woodcutters. “If anyone is caught, they are fined Rs 5,000 by the Gram Sabha,” Anthony says.
His nephew, Shanika Odeya, says the entire community supports Anthony. “Not only Anthony, we stand behind anyone who is chosen Bir Horo Ni. We help him as a family and as a village. This is a tradition we have followed since long. The forest protects us, and we must protect it in return,” he adds.
Jagmohan Singh Munda, the village head, describes this tradition as unique. “Our tradition should be a national example. The way we guard our resources, can be emulated by others. We do not depend on the forest department. Our model is effective, people-led, and accountable,” he says.
Under the system, 110 families of the village contribute 10 bowls of rice and Rs 20 to the Bir Horo Ni each year, as a gesture of gratitude.
For Anthony, the forest is a legacy and he is the time-keeper. “Even if I do not get anything in return, I would still protect these trees. Because we have grown up amidst these forests and they have protected us for generations.”
