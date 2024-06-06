Bimstec Day - Reinforcing Cooperation Among Member Countries

New Delhi: BIMSTEC Day is celebrated on June 6 and is an annual event that marks the founding of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising seven member countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. It was established on June 6, 1997, through the Bangkok Declaration.

The purpose of BIMSTEC Day is to celebrate and reinforce the cooperation among member countries in various sectors, including trade, investment, technology, energy, transportation, tourism, and fisheries. It highlights the organisation's efforts to promote regional integration, economic growth, and sustainable development within the Bay of Bengal region.

The day typically involves various activities such as meetings, seminars, and cultural events organised by member countries and the BIMSTEC Secretariat. These activities aim to strengthen ties among member nations and raise awareness about the organization's goals and achievements.

Significance of BIMSTEC Day :

BIMSTEC Day is significant for reaffirming the commitment of member countries to regional cooperation, celebrating collective achievements, and fostering a sense of community and shared purpose among the nations of the Bay of Bengal.

Here are some of the reasons as to why it is significant:

Commemoration of Cooperation: BIMSTEC Day marks the establishment of the organisation and celebrates the collaborative efforts of its member states. It underscores the shared commitment to regional cooperation and integration.

Promotion of Regional Unity: The event highlights the importance of unity and cooperation among the member countries. It serves as a reminder of the collective efforts to address common challenges and to leverage shared opportunities in the Bay of Bengal region.

Showcasing Achievements: BIMSTEC Day provides a platform to showcase the achievements and progress made by the organisation in various sectors such as trade, technology, energy, and cultural exchange. It helps in assessing the impact of BIMSTEC’s initiatives and projects.

Encouraging Dialogue: The day fosters dialogue and discussion among member countries. It is an opportunity for leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to reflect on the organisation's goals, discuss strategies, and set new priorities for future collaboration.

Raising Awareness: Celebrating BIMSTEC Day raises awareness about the organisation and its objectives among the general public, policymakers, and international community. It helps in garnering support and recognition for BIMSTEC's initiatives.

Strengthening Diplomatic Relations: The day reinforces diplomatic ties among member nations. It provides a venue for diplomatic engagement, strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations within the region.

Encouraging Sustainable Development: By emphasising cooperation in key areas such as economic development, environmental sustainability, and social progress, BIMSTEC Day contributes to the broader goal of sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal region.

How it came into being?

Today, BIMSTEC completed 27 years of its journey that started in Bangkok, in 1997, as "Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand Economic Cooperation” (BIST-EC) when these four countries came together to sign the Bangkok Declaration, committing to utilise the synergies in their capabilities and resources for their development.

When Myanmar joined the group in 1997, BIST-EC became BIMSTEC (Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand – Economic Cooperation). Later, when Bhutan and Nepal joined in 2004, the BIMSTEC was renamed as the "Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation".