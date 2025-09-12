ETV Bharat / offbeat

Frittering Sweets For Fluttering Wings: A Century-Old Shop In Bikaner That Cooks Gulgulas To Feed Eagles

Welcome to Bulaki’s food stall that does not serve hungry customers, but makes and provides food to the birds flying high. The sweet fritters made up of flour and jaggery and fried in mustard oil releases an aroma that fills the air. Soon after, Bulaki Ram gathers the golden-brown gulgulas in a brass plate, goes out ready to toss them upward. Within moments, the sky above gets crowded with fluttering wings.

Bikaner (Rajasthan) : In Bikaner’s bustling lanes, when one man, Bulaki Ram Modi tosses Gulgula - a sweet - dozens of eagles circle and swoop down to have their share, while many catch those mid-air. The sight, an everyday routine now for over a century, is worth watching.

“The fritters cooked here are not for people, it is for the eagles who have been coming here for years,” says Bulaki Ram, the third-generation in the family to have continued this unusual tradition. What began with his grandfather, passed down to his father and now Bulaki Ram has held the tradition in its true spirit.

Considered a delicacy for humans, Gulgulas seem to be a favourite of the birds too in this part of the desert city. No one knows though why the tradition began, but the ritual took the shape of faith and also a livelihood.

Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them (ETV Bharat)

From dawn to dusk, the routine continues along with the flow of pilgrims, locals, and curious visitors. “The visitors leave behind donations for ‘eagle food,’ with a belief that it will bring them good luck. Some also believe that feeding the birds helps ward off illness, misfortune, and sorrow,” explains Bulaki Ram, adding that he prepares fresh batches of gulgula, about 30-35 kilos a day, priced at Rs 140 per kilo.

Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them (ETV Bharat)

Though the eagles claim most of the offerings thrown high, the ones that are left behind or fall, are shared with stray dogs and cows.