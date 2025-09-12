ETV Bharat / offbeat

Frittering Sweets For Fluttering Wings: A Century-Old Shop In Bikaner That Cooks Gulgulas To Feed Eagles

Unlike other sweets, these are not meant for people. Here the sweet-maker Bulaki Ram hurls Gulgulas into air, which the eagles swoop down and pick.

Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them
Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bikaner (Rajasthan) : In Bikaner’s bustling lanes, when one man, Bulaki Ram Modi tosses Gulgula - a sweet - dozens of eagles circle and swoop down to have their share, while many catch those mid-air. The sight, an everyday routine now for over a century, is worth watching.

Welcome to Bulaki’s food stall that does not serve hungry customers, but makes and provides food to the birds flying high. The sweet fritters made up of flour and jaggery and fried in mustard oil releases an aroma that fills the air. Soon after, Bulaki Ram gathers the golden-brown gulgulas in a brass plate, goes out ready to toss them upward. Within moments, the sky above gets crowded with fluttering wings.

Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them
Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them (ETV Bharat)

“The fritters cooked here are not for people, it is for the eagles who have been coming here for years,” says Bulaki Ram, the third-generation in the family to have continued this unusual tradition. What began with his grandfather, passed down to his father and now Bulaki Ram has held the tradition in its true spirit.

Considered a delicacy for humans, Gulgulas seem to be a favourite of the birds too in this part of the desert city. No one knows though why the tradition began, but the ritual took the shape of faith and also a livelihood.

Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them
Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them (ETV Bharat)

From dawn to dusk, the routine continues along with the flow of pilgrims, locals, and curious visitors. “The visitors leave behind donations for ‘eagle food,’ with a belief that it will bring them good luck. Some also believe that feeding the birds helps ward off illness, misfortune, and sorrow,” explains Bulaki Ram, adding that he prepares fresh batches of gulgula, about 30-35 kilos a day, priced at Rs 140 per kilo.

Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them
Bikaner’s Sky Feast: A Century-Old Shop That Cooks Gulgula For Eagles & Feeds Them (ETV Bharat)

Though the eagles claim most of the offerings thrown high, the ones that are left behind or fall, are shared with stray dogs and cows.

Read More

  1. Birdman Pannalal Chit-Chats With 45 Species Of Birds When The Forest In Jharkhand Falls Silent
  2. From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SWEETS FOR EAGLES IN BIKANERFEEDING BIRDS WITH GULGULABIKANER RAJASTHAN SWEETS SHOPCULTURAL RELIGIOUS HERITAGEBIKANERS GUGULA FOR BIRDS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.