Bikaner Buddies-Cum-Business Partners' Friendship Flourish Even After 90 years

Bikaner (Rajasthan): Mutual trust is necessary for any relationship, be it a brother, a friend or a business partner, if there is trust in the relationship then it lasts forever. In a business partnership, trust is the axis on which the whole business depends. On the occasion of Friendship Day, know such a wonderful story of two friends from Bikaner...

(Left) Brijmohan Chandak and (right) Jagat Narayan Kalla recall the bonding of their forefathers and how they are walking in their footsteps (ETV Bharat)

Two friends started the business together: Today on the occasion of Friendship Day on August 4, we are recalling the story of the business started by two friends of Bikaner 90 years ago, which is now being carried on by their fourth generation, and the fifth generation is ready to take it forward as a business partnership.

In Bikaner, two friends of the Chandak family of the Maheshwari caste and the Kalla family of the Pushkarna Brahmin caste started the business together and today their descendants are doing business together.

Fifth generation ready: Bikaner is famous as Asia's largest wool market and Mukundlal Motilal is currently operating a large wool business firm in Bikaner. Motilal Chandak's son Brijmohan Chandak says that 90 years ago, his grandfather Bhairubaksh Chandak started this business with his friend Chhotulal Kalla. After this, his father took this business forward, along with Mukundlal Kalla, and another new firm Mukundlal Motilal (MM) was established.

Today this firm is known as MM Group in Bikaner. Mukundlal Kalla's son Jagat Narayan Kalla says that his grandfather started this business and now his son and grandson are also involved in this business. He says that I am 65 years old and this firm has been functioning before my birth.

Stepping into other businesses: Jagat Narayan Kalla says that along with the wool business, this group now also deals in peanuts and carpets business. Carpets made by this firm are exported abroad.

Together in both happiness and sorrow: Brijmohan Chandak says that the business partnership is not limited to business only, but now every member of both families stays in touch with each other in happiness and sorrow and from small to big events.

If there is a wedding in one family, then the names of the members of the other families are printed on the card and they also remain fully active in the event. Even if there is sorrow in one family, they stay together and if any member dies the members of the other families, too, undergo the ritual of tonsure (mundan).

