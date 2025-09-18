ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar's 'Swing Village' Kanhaiyaganj Realises Make In India Dream

His company then developed a swing ride (windmill) after researching for a year at a cost of Rs 60 lakh which is almost Rs 1 crore cheaper if imported from China.

He further stated that although China was far ahead in technology, he accepted the challenge and his company created a massive Tarang Ride (Jumping Mill) that cost only Rs 40 lakh rupees to build. The cost of importing it from China would have been Rs 1.60 crore.

"I combined my three generation old traditional swing making profession with my management studies and, inspired by the 'Make in India' slogan, took it to new heights. Previously, the large, high-tech swings installed in amusement parks were imported from China and they were prohibitively expensive," he narrated.

The man behind this gigantic machine is Pintu Vishwakarma who, having done MBA, left his corporate job in Mumbai that paid him Rs 30,000 a month to return home and realize the dream of a Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India), a slogan attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On entering this 300 year old village, one is greeted by the clang of iron, the glint of welding and plethora of huge, colourful structures that justify its reputation of being India's 'Swing Village'. The Swing Star that has been developed here over two months with a cost that is 60% lesser than its Chinese counterpart is fully automatic and can seat 30 people.

Nalanda: Kanhaiyaganj, a village located just 30 km from Nalanda district in Bihar headquarters has earned the reputation of supplying giant swings not only to every corner of India, but also to Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. The village has now come up with a hi-tech swing named 'Swing Star' that is cheaper than its Chinese counterpart and is being claimed to be a representative of 'Make in India' concept.

There are around eight factories in Kanhaiyaganj supporting around 700 families that are in this profession. He disclosed that there are 25 to 30 artisans from Nalanda and surrounding districts working here and earning a daily wage of Rs 400 to Rs 700 along with food and accommodation.

Pintu claims that this industry has stopped emigration from the area. He said the government should build a good hospital nearby and help with marketing the products made here so that people are convinced that even a small village in Bihar can build world class swings. "The Bihar government should prioritize local manufacturers in its tourism projects," he added.

Local artisan Sanjay Prasad explained that it was around 70 years ago that Bhagwat Prasad, a resident of Bakour village in Islampur who travelled around performing juggler tricks, Jaggu Vishwakarma of Kanhaiyaganj to make the metal swing.

"That's where the journey began. It has grown to a business worth crores today. Products are exported to Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. However, this success also comes with some challenges," he said.

It comes as a surprise that skilled artisans here, without formal engineering degrees, are performing tasks that were till recently considered possible only in countries like China and Japan. The Swing Star, which offers the thrill of swinging between wires at a height of 30 feet is powered entirely by computer software and hydraulics. It was previously imported only from China.

It was a team of 10 artisans led by Arvind Vishwakarma and his nephew Pintu Vishwakarma that put in a year of tireless hard work, research and dedication to create it while learning from none other than YouTube.

Arvind Vishwakarma disclosed, "I first saw this swing on YouTube at a fair in Karnataka. I learned it was imported from China costing approximately Rs 1.5 to Rs 1.75 crore including customs duty (40%) and freight. We decided to build it here." This swing is now ready for its final trial and will soon grace the Dussehra fair in Chhattisgarh.

Each chair (which can seat five people at a time) in the Swing Star is made of fiber and comes with safety features like headrests, safety belts and handle locks. It operates with just three buttons—on, off, and emergency—making it extremely modern and safe. Even before the Swing Star, the artisans of Kanhaiyaganj had already made the Tarang Ride.

Referring to Tarang Ride Arvind Vishwakarma explained that it operates with air pressure and computer software and those taking the ride get the feeling of ocean waves. It has been operational for the last two years at several fairs without any technical glitches which is a testament to the skill of the local artisans. Pintu Vishwakarma explained that this was also developed while looking at YouTube from the swings that were sold by a dealer selling scrap.