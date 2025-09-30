ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar Village Devotees Wait Decades For Turn To Worship Goddess Durga

Nawada: Bihar is one of those states known for its unique religious traditions. The Durga Temple in Rewari village, under the Dhamoul police station area of ​​Pakribarawan block in Nawada district, draws a large crowd of devotees during Navratri.

The temple’s most remarkable feature is that devotees place a number on the idol that will be crafted and worshipped during Navratri, after their wishes have been fulfilled.

Bihar Village Devotees Wait Decades For Turn To Worship Goddess Durga (ETV Bharat)

People are willing to wait as long as 15 to 20 years for their turn for the idol to be made.

On the 9th day, devotees sacrifice 600 to 700 castrated goats. Afterwards, on Vijayadashami, the idol is immersed in the pond, and the skeleton is placed in the Durga temple.

On Ekadashi, a meeting is held between villagers, the temple priest, and committee members. It is there that the devotees will bid and know when their turn will come. Devotees then worship the same skeleton throughout the year.