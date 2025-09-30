Bihar Village Devotees Wait Decades For Turn To Worship Goddess Durga
Hundreds of goats are sacrificed, and year-round skeleton worship in Rewari village, Bihar
Published : September 30, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
Nawada: Bihar is one of those states known for its unique religious traditions. The Durga Temple in Rewari village, under the Dhamoul police station area of Pakribarawan block in Nawada district, draws a large crowd of devotees during Navratri.
The temple’s most remarkable feature is that devotees place a number on the idol that will be crafted and worshipped during Navratri, after their wishes have been fulfilled.
People are willing to wait as long as 15 to 20 years for their turn for the idol to be made.
On the 9th day, devotees sacrifice 600 to 700 castrated goats. Afterwards, on Vijayadashami, the idol is immersed in the pond, and the skeleton is placed in the Durga temple.
On Ekadashi, a meeting is held between villagers, the temple priest, and committee members. It is there that the devotees will bid and know when their turn will come. Devotees then worship the same skeleton throughout the year.
Devotees from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Pune, and Karnataka stay at the temple for nine days, worshipping, and then return home. A grand fair is also organised during Navratri. Previously, this would have cost between one lakh and one and a half lakh rupees. Now, due to rising inflation, the cost is borne by the person whose turn comes first.
A landowner from Rewar village donated 9 bighas of land in 1923 due to his childlessness. A man named Parmeshwar Dayal, a resident of the same village, began worshipping Goddess Durga in a hut-like temple at that location. He initiated the numbering system, depending on the devotion of devotees.
"As far as I remember, the numbering system began in 1990. Currently, bookings are open until 2045. Devotees who came this year will receive their turns for 2046 or even later," said Mukesh Kumar Sinha, member of the Puja Committee, Durga Temple.
The making of the Goddess Durga idol here begins with the Karma Puja. Five people work together to paint and complete the idol within 15 to 20 days. This year, 40 women from the village, abandoning everything else and leaving their homes and families, devoted themselves to the Mother Goddess for 10 days, remaining engrossed in devotion. They don't venture out anywhere. During Navratri, devotees walk 10 kilometres to the surrounding area to light lamps in the evening.
The temple is maintained by villagers like Varun Kumar Verma, Dular Devi, and others. Devotees donate generously to the Mother Goddess, which goes towards the temple's restoration. Birju Prasad and his wife, Reena Devi, residents of Padriya village in Nawada, said, “The Mother Goddess's blessings have brought happiness, peace, and prosperity to their families.”
