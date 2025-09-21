Bihar Village Celebrates Birth Of Daughters By Planting Sandalwood Trees
Vaishali: In a society that is largely known not to celebrate the birth of a girl child, Pakauli village of Bidupur block of Vaishali in Bihar comes as an aberration. Here, the arrival of a son and a daughter, in particular, is celebrated by planting a sandalwood tree. This tree grows alongside the child and often comes in handy for her education as well as marriage.
"The sandalwood tree was very useful as my father sold it to raise money for my wedding. Earlier, my grandparents planted a sandalwood tree in the courtyard of our house when my father was born. This tradition has been going on for years. We grow as siblings and have a special attachment to these trees,” disclosed 28-year-old Swati, while adding that the tree planted at the birth of her father, Kamakhya Singh, had come in handy to fund his education.
There are approximately 700 houses in the village, located 35 km from Patna, having a population of around 4,000. One can come across sandalwood trees in front of every house. Their number is close to 900 in Pakauli.
Bidupur is an exception in the state where the soil is not conducive to the growth of sandalwood trees. The plant grows in the villages of this block.
No one knows how long the tradition of planting these trees at the birth of a daughter in Pakauli has continued.
Sudhakar Singh, who recently welcomed a daughter into his house, explained, “We personally care for the tree so that it doesn't dry up or get stolen. We will plant two sandalwood trees, which will be useful for our daughter's education and marriage."
Similarly, 21-year-old Raushika disclosed, "When I was born, my father planted a sandalwood tree in my name. Today, the tree has grown along with me. My father said he will sell the tree when I begin further studies."
Her father, Vinod Kumar Singh, said the tree is a sort of economic security that ensures education and marriage of daughters. “In our village, people revere sandalwood and in a way, worship it," he added.
Meera Devi had planted sandalwood trees at the time of the birth of her children. She sold one to marry off her daughter. “I still have two large trees that I'm saving for my son's education," she related.
Another villager, Varun Kumar, said, "My father sold two or three sandalwood trees for my aunt's wedding."
Interestingly, the sandalwood trees are not procured from nurseries. It is the parrots who drop their seeds, which grow into saplings that are later planted in front of the houses.
One of the village elders, Shambhu explained, "Parrots peck at sandalwood seeds and drop them in the fields where saplings come up. The sandalwood tree is like a family member that supports us in every joy and sorrow.”
"We have Malayagiri sandalwood trees here. Their distinctive feature is a mild and enchanting fragrance which lasts for a long time. The sandal is often used in sacred rituals like putting on a tilak and during besides making skin care products," explained Meera Devi.
A sapling is available for Rs 100 or above. One of the villagers, Ranjit Kumar related, “The tree reaches its optimum growth in 10 to 12 years. The older the tree, the higher the price. It can fetch anything between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. The majority of the buyers come from Haryana."
Saurabh Singh, an agriculture researcher, said, "Sandalwood is considered auspicious. It is used on various occasions, including the rituals during a wedding as well as the last rites. It's a very fragrant tree.”
