Bihar Village Celebrates Birth Of Daughters By Planting Sandalwood Trees

Vaishali: In a society that is largely known not to celebrate the birth of a girl child, Pakauli village of Bidupur block of Vaishali in Bihar comes as an aberration. Here, the arrival of a son and a daughter, in particular, is celebrated by planting a sandalwood tree. This tree grows alongside the child and often comes in handy for her education as well as marriage.

"The sandalwood tree was very useful as my father sold it to raise money for my wedding. Earlier, my grandparents planted a sandalwood tree in the courtyard of our house when my father was born. This tradition has been going on for years. We grow as siblings and have a special attachment to these trees,” disclosed 28-year-old Swati, while adding that the tree planted at the birth of her father, Kamakhya Singh, had come in handy to fund his education.

Sandalwood plant (ETV Bharat)

There are approximately 700 houses in the village, located 35 km from Patna, having a population of around 4,000. One can come across sandalwood trees in front of every house. Their number is close to 900 in Pakauli.

Bidupur is an exception in the state where the soil is not conducive to the growth of sandalwood trees. The plant grows in the villages of this block.

No one knows how long the tradition of planting these trees at the birth of a daughter in Pakauli has continued.

Sandalwood (ETV Bharat)

Sudhakar Singh, who recently welcomed a daughter into his house, explained, “We personally care for the tree so that it doesn't dry up or get stolen. We will plant two sandalwood trees, which will be useful for our daughter's education and marriage."