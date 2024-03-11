Bihar Gets Its First Aeroplane Restaurant

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 18 minutes ago

For the first, an old aeroplane has turned into a restaurant serving multiple cuisines in Bihar’s Gaya. Going hand-in-hand with trends like jungle restaurants and jail restaurants, an aeroplane restaurant has been initiated in the state.

The first aeroplane restaurant, which was set up on Sukhdev Clark Hotel premises in Gaya, will be inaugurated soon. The general manager of the restaurant said that it took the management for over Rs 3 crore to establish the eatery.

"For the aeroplane restaurant, we have purchased an old aeroplane in an auction in Bengaluru. This restaurant is unique in itself and is also economical. All the facilities for the customers have been arranged in the Fly Dine Restaurant and it was built at a cost of Rs 3 crore,” Praveen Bharti said.

“Gaya is an international tourist and pilgrimage destination and the menu of the restaurant includes Indian, Thailand, Japanese and Sri Lankan cuisine. Currently, the entry fee of the Fly Dine Restaurant is Rs 300 per person, the general manager said.

It may be recalled that last year Hyderabad got its first 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the Kacheguda Railway Station. The novel idea was a part of an initiative by the South Central Railway. The restaurant was set up by using two heritage coaches that were renovated with beautiful interiors.

