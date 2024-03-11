Bihar Gets Its First Aeroplane Restaurant

Gaya (Bihar): An old aeroplane has turned into a restaurant serving multiple cuisines in Bihar’s Gaya. Going hand-in-hand with trends like jungle restaurants and jail restaurants, an aeroplane restaurant will be opened in the state. The restaurant was set up on Sukhdev Clark Hotel premises located on the Gaya-Nawada main road in the state. General Manager of the hotel Praveen Bharti said that this is the first restaurant in Bihar-Jharkhand, which was established in an aeroplane.

"For the aeroplane restaurant, we have purchased an old aeroplane in an auction in Bengaluru. This restaurant is unique in itself and is also economical. All the facilities for the customers have been arranged in the Fly Dine Restaurant and it was built at a cost of Rs 3 crore,” Praveen Bharti said.

“Gaya is an international tourist and pilgrimage destination and the menu of the restaurant includes Indian, Thailand, Japanese and Sri Lankan cuisine. Currently, the entry fee of the Fly Dine Restaurant is Rs 300 per person, the general manager said.

It may be recalled that last year Hyderabad got its first 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the Kacheguda Railway Station. The novel idea was a part of an initiative by the South Central Railway. The restaurant was set up by using two heritage coaches that were renovated with beautiful interiors.

