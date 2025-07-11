Nanded: In a set of miraculous circumstances, Nanded Police and Shraddha Foundation, a non-governmental organization based in Karjat in Raigad, Maharashtra reunited a family after an eleven-month separation. This incredible incident serves as a powerful reminder of how a little kindness and perseverance can bring immense joy.

The story began about a year ago when a woman, accompanied by her two daughters (aged five years and three months), left her husband's home in Champaran district, Bihar, to visit her mother's home for Raksha Bandhan. However, she unexpectedly got lost and ended up in Nanded. Suffering from mental distress, she was unable to communicate her situation to anyone. Tragically, within days of arriving in Nanded, both her daughters also went missing. The woman was left to wander the streets of Nanded, without food or support.

Bihar Family Reunited In Nanded After Eleven Months (ETV Bharat)

The Nanded Police noticed her plight. Seeing her condition, they promptly admitted her to a government hospital for immediate medical attention. She received treatment for her mental illness a psychiatric hospital in Yerawada, Pune, in September 2024. After eight months, as her health improved, she was transferred to the Shraddha Rehabilitation Center in Raigad. It was there that her memory began to return, leading to the revelation about her missing daughters. The Shraddha Foundation immediately initiated a search in Nanded, which led to the discovery of the girls.

Based on the information provided by the woman, the Nanded Police and the Shraddha Foundation launched a search for her family. Their efforts were met with success when her two missing daughters were miraculously found in an orphanage in Nanded. Furthermore, the police and the NGO were also able to locate the woman's husband.

Dr. Prathamesh Hemnani of the Shraddha Foundation said, "The woman's poor husband used to earn a living and support himself and his family. But ever since his wife and daughters went missing, the only thing he did was search for them. When he saw the daughter in the Nanded orphanage, the husband and wife were overjoyed." She said that the Nanded police deserve praise as they ensured the safety of the woman when she was wandering helplessly.

On July 10 evening, the reunited family departed from Nanded by train, heading back to their home in Bihar.