Koraput: With the beginning of Chaitra month, the remote tribal villages of Odisha’s Koraput district become abuzz with festival rituals, celebrated with age-old traditions signifying that the rhythms of agriculture is closely connected to the rhythms of life. Among them, Nuan Kerenga, a small village located in the hills under Koraput block, reverberates with chants, drums, and reverence to usher in 'Bihan Utara' festival, a ritual that combines faith, farming, and festivity.

Bihan meaning seed, is the underlying theme of the festival, observed by various tribal communities across Koraput, Lamtaput, and Pottangi as a part of the Chaitra celebration, though the timing and style of observation varies from village to village. However, the common element among all the communities is the spirit with which they celebrate. The festival is a kind of thanksgiving, a gratitude to the goddess of the village and a deep connection to the seeds that sustain life.

Bihan Utara: When Farming Takes A Pause, Faith Blooms & Chaitra Rituals Begin For Tribals Of Koraput (ETV Bharat)

A Journey with the Dishari

The Dishari, or the priest and spiritual guide of the village, plays an important role in the festivities and rituals. On the morning of Bihan Utara, tribal youths in Nuan Kerenga carry the Dishari on their shoulders and take out a procession through the village. They stop at all the homes where a ritual lamp is lit, and traditional seeds like paddy, ragi, suan, and other indigenous grains are collected.

The seeds are the ones that are carefully preserved from last year’s harvest. "These are symbol of life and hope for us. After collecting seeds from his own home, the Dishari leads the community in worship. All the seeds, after being consecrated are placed at the Dishari’s house with reverence, accompanied by tribal music and dance," explains a tribal youth.

“The next 15 days are a time for spiritual rest, both for us and our cattle. We do not till our fields or even leave the village for work,” said Sapta Muduli, another resident of Nuan Kerenga.

Hunting, Feasting, and Community Spirit

As per tradition, during the festival, the tribal youth go for hunting expeditions in the forests. The hunting continues for two weeks and this is the time when the youths gather food and spend time with nature, a way to live in harmony with the world around them.

Meanwhile, the young women in the village eagerly await for the youths' return. After the hunting gets over a community feast is organised which indicates a joyful reunion marked by song, dance, and community get together. On the day, the worshipped seeds, those kept in the Dishari’s home, are brought out and symbolically included in the feast, marking the culmination of the Bihan Utara fest.

“This festival is a combination of resting, resetting, and rejoicing,” explains Madan Kirsani, a young tribal farmer and researcher of tribal traditions. “These are the days when the farming tools are repaired, the animals rest, and the tribals prepare spiritually and mentally for the year ahead.”

The Ritual Before Planting

Before the soil is tilled, a final ritual is held to complete the cycle. At Nishani Munda, the village priest invokes the goddess, consecrates the seed paddy brought by the village women, and gives it back into their hands. These seeds are then mixed with stored seeds to be used for sowing.

The tribals believe that the seeds consecrated by the priest carry blessings for a good harvest. It is an act of spiritual fertilisation, they say.

At a time when farming is going technical, Bihan Utara is celebrated as a ritual that can defy any challenge to give a good harvest. And the tribals of Koraput, known for their heritage and biodiversity, continue to observe these rituals with utmost sincerity and pride. In villages like Nuan Kerenga, every ritual during Chaitra is a reminder that the earth is a part and parcel of their existence.