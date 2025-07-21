ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bicycles Make A Luxurious Comeback

Bhopal: Bicycles are back in fashion as a part of the modern lifestyle, courtesy fitness enthusiasts. But they have made a comeback in a modern look and form with their prices touching lakhs.

An exhibition of modern bicycles costing more than many brands of cars that are on at Bhopal’s Manav Sangrahalaya is drawing the attention of enthusiasts. Among the nearly 30 bicycles on display are those that are so light that they can be lifted with two fingers.

This exhibition has been organized by Green Planet Bicycle Riders Association. There is the Felt Triathlon bicycle which is the centre of attraction. Jamran who has won the title of Iron Man in cycling said the entire frame of the cycle is made from a single carbon sheet with not a single joint.

Cycles on display at an exhibition in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The cycle was bought from Germany and has carbon wheels which cost around Rs 2 lakh as per Jamran. “They are very thin and this gives it good speed. This cycle has 22 gears and can bear any weight,” he said.

Nandan Narula who is a Chartered Accountant and also the winner of Iron Man title said the weight of the Felt Triathlon cycle is hardly 6 kg to 7 kg and can be lifted with two fingers. Its cost is around Rs 15 lakh.

Jamran has cycled from Italy to Barcelona on the bicycle covering more than 1300 km.