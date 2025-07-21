Bicycles Make A Luxurious Comeback

Bhopal: Bicycles are back in fashion as a part of the modern lifestyle, courtesy fitness enthusiasts. But they have made a comeback in a modern look and form with their prices touching lakhs.
An exhibition of modern bicycles costing more than many brands of cars that are on at Bhopal’s Manav Sangrahalaya is drawing the attention of enthusiasts. Among the nearly 30 bicycles on display are those that are so light that they can be lifted with two fingers.
This exhibition has been organized by Green Planet Bicycle Riders Association. There is the Felt Triathlon bicycle which is the centre of attraction. Jamran who has won the title of Iron Man in cycling said the entire frame of the cycle is made from a single carbon sheet with not a single joint.
The cycle was bought from Germany and has carbon wheels which cost around Rs 2 lakh as per Jamran. “They are very thin and this gives it good speed. This cycle has 22 gears and can bear any weight,” he said.
Nandan Narula who is a Chartered Accountant and also the winner of Iron Man title said the weight of the Felt Triathlon cycle is hardly 6 kg to 7 kg and can be lifted with two fingers. Its cost is around Rs 15 lakh.
Jamran has cycled from Italy to Barcelona on the bicycle covering more than 1300 km.
Another cyclist Nikhil Jadhav has travelled about 3400 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The 24-year-old manufacturer of bicycles while displaying his aluminum 606 model bicycle said he has altered the cycle keeping in view the journey.
“For safety, I have installed air guns, bottle stands, bag stands, walkie-talkie stands etc. It took about three months to complete this journey. The cost of this bicycle is about Rs 1 lakh."
Sankalp Bhatnagar of Green Planet Bicycle Riders Association asserted that carbon bicycles are a big change from the earlier iron ones since they weigh very little and that is why they are expensive.
He said the Merlin Spear 11 bicycle has hydraulic brakes in it, with the help of which one can jump from a height of 10 feet while sitting on it. “It has 11 gears and can be used to climb steep hills. This bicycle is made for off-road cycling only.”
The Association was formed by a former bureaucrat Satya Prakash in 2008 to impart the fitness mantra through cycling. This group has more than 400 active members of all age groups in Bhopal.
Bhatnagar said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend of cycling has increased rapidly among the people.
“Many members of the group have even participated in international cycling competitions and won prizes. Cycling trips are organized by the Association from time to time to different places in the country."
