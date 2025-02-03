Maa Tujhe Salaam: Chhattisgarh Labourer Visits Meenakshi Amman Temple To Unite People

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): For Mangalaraj from Chhattisgarh, there was nothing special about riding a bicycle to Madurai to visit the world famous Meenakshi Amman Temple. Attired in a white shirt, saffron shorts, a green towel tied on the waist, and a red headband, he has been on such pilgrimages earlier too and done this once again - with the aim of uniting people across the country. For his commitment to the cause, he was welcomed by local people here who offered him hospitality.

Mangalaraj Saheeva (55) from Durg district of Chhattisgarh works as a tricycle driver in Durg. He had set off on his bicycle on December 21 last year to visit Kanyakumari and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu as a part of his pilgrimage tour. After paying obeisance at Rameswaram and Kanyakumari, he returned to Madurai on Sunday to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple at Madurai on his way back to Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mangalraj said he embarked on the bicycle ride on December 21 from Ram Mandir Shitala Talab Fort in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. "My aim is to spread the message of unity among the people in India and for the greater good of the world. Having completed the pilgrimage to Rameswaram and Kanyakumari, I have come to Madurai to offer prayers to Meenakshi Amman deity," he said.

Mangalaraj Saheeva holds the National Flag with pride (ETV Bharat)

Before this trip, Saheeva had taken rides, twice to Shirdi, Ujjain, Vaishno Devi, Jammu and Kashmir, Katra, Ayodhya and Varanasi. "This is my third pilgrimage and I carry everything from things of regular use to cooking items, on my bicycle. So that I do not have to depend on anyone for my needs," he said showing his cycle which seems like a mobile variety store.

Ask him to pose for a photograph and he immediately brings out the National Flag and holds it with a sense of pride. "My country is my pride and it should be for all people, he assertively stated. "People of Tamil Nadu have been very friendly. Those who do not know me have also bought me tea and afternoon snacks. I am very grateful to them. This is the best sign of unity. We should all live in unity and peace. Only then can the welfare of the world be achieved," Saheeva signed off as he started pedaling back to Durg.