When Ratnakar Rescues, Bhubaneswar's Slum Kids Swap Drugs For Books, Hope For A Better Future

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: At times, many big movements unfold at the most unusual places and get shaped up by the most unlikely people. Like the one, that Ratnakar Sahu is spearheading in Bhubaneswar slums - to strain children out of the drugs quagmire. When everyone dismissed these children as lost causes, Ratnakar believed in them. In the past seven years, he has quietly led the grassroots revolution and made the children hold books and pens in the same hands that once traded drugs.

From Nilapadia and Mandap Basti slums near Damana Chhak, to Malisahi in Unit-3, Godown Basti in Kalpana, and settlements in Ashok Nagar and Palasuni, Ratnakar has started makeshift learning centres. Around 359 children now attend informal sessions in these classrooms. Among them, at least 250 have given up drugs while 66 are pursuing higher education.

When Ratnakar Rescues, Bhubaneswar's Slum Kids Swap Drugs For Books Igniting Hope For Better Future (ETV Bharat)

“These kids were deep into the drugs racket. They were into substance abuse, stealing on the streets, which is why they remained out of schools. At least now they are back in classrooms reading, singing, dancing and dreaming,” Ratnakar says.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, many children openly admitted that they were addicts. But they also add that after joining Ratnakar’s classes, they have given up on drugs completely. “We used to sniff powder (allegedly brown sugar), steal, and fight among ourselves. We whiled away so much of our time but now we spend time in the classroom in studying. We are also maintaining hygiene and dissuading others not to touch drugs,” says a young girl.

The mission that started as a one-man mission funded from Ratnakar’s own pocket has grown into a chain of six community learning centres across Bhubaneswar. All the centres are equipped with blackboards, books, stationery, and even a TV for digital learning. Apart from basic academics, the children are exposed to extra curricular activities and fun sessions. They sing and dance and are also given sessions on general knowledge.

“I was never interested in studies. But after I started attending classes here, I want to become a police officer and protect people,” says a 12-year-old boy.

It was not an easy task to bring the children back to classes. Most were into drugs and some were literally begging and stealing to get their share of intoxicants. They would scavenge through garbage to feed their addictions in the morning and engage in stealing at night. Their families too had no inclination to change the children's fate, for, they struggled to meet their requirements. But Ratnakar decided to change things and he did.

“It has to come from within - the feeling to do something for those who are not yours but you want to win them over. There has to be this madness to work. Once you make the children feel safe and secure, they align with your thoughts and that is exactly what happened with me. Once I considered them as my own, they too started trusting me,” he says.

Initially, Ratnakar had nothing other than a few pieces of chalk and floor mats. But in the past few years, he got the community support and a network of volunteers, who strengthened his mission. Today, many youth volunteers have joined the cause.

For many of these children, this classroom means the world. They do not have anything at home to go back to. So they like spending time at the centre where they learn and make friends who share common interests. Beyond teaching, Ratnakar also mentors them on sanitation and hygiene, listens to their stories, and helps them when in danger of relapse. “Many are still struggling to do without drugs but we are there to help them cope,” he acknowledges.

The transformation is visible. Children have become respectful of their families and elders, do not while away time in illegal acts, speak openly about their aspirations and talk to others about how they have changed. They are learning the languages and taking pride in it.

Winds of change have started impacting people in the locality where the centres have come up. They have accepted the changes that are happening around them and are happy their children are in safe spaces and hands.

Ratnakar, now the head of the NGO Aashayein, has worked in this space for over 12 years. “Initially, I had to fend for all the expenses. But now things have changed and I have people standing with me. The children with whom I work are my biggest support,” he says.