Bhopal's Tie Master: Deepak Sharma Sets 6 World Records In Tie Tying

Bhopal: In Bhopal, 58-year-old Deepak Sharma's passion for ties showcases how hobbies can keep life vibrant regardless of age. Sharma's extensive tie collection and his unique skill in tying them have earned him recognition both nationally and internationally.
Deepak Sharma, who initially collected ties as a hobby, later mastered the art of tying them. He won six world records for the fastest tie-tying category.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deepak Sharma said, “80% of the tie collection he has is bought from abroad. To make every record, one has to practice by tying a tie 1 lakh to 2 lakh times.”
On December 28, 2012, in Bhopal, he set his first record with ‘India Book of records’ by tying a windsor knot (a triangular wider knot) on a tie in 20.21 seconds. Sharma then surpassed his own achievement the following year, tying a professional windsor knot on a neck tie around his neck in 17.91 seconds.
Subsequently, he secured a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017 by tying the fastest tie in just 12.89 seconds, beating the previous world record of 12.91 seconds.
His mastery was also recognised by the Limca book of Records.
Recently, his record of tying the fastest tie has been broken. So now once again Deepak Sharma said he is practicing to beat that record.
A Collection Valued at Over Rs 35 Lakhs
Deepak Sharma has so far collected 6,019 ties which includes a special Donald Trump signature collection and ties crafted from silver, plastic, and stone. He says 3,100 of his ties are theme-based. While most ties range from Rs 1,000 to Rs1,500, the signature collection ties exceed Rs 12,000 each. It is estimated that the total value of his tie collection surpasses Rs 35 lakhs.
A New Tie Every Day for 16 Years
Sharma's journey with ties began when he bought his first tie with his first salary in Gujarat’s Rajkot. He continued this hobby with his subsequent salaries, accumulating 30 ties in 30 months, which he wore alternately. Eventually, he started purchasing 200 ties at a time. For the past 16 years, Sharma has worn a new tie every day, never repeating one. Recognizing his unique hobby, his family and friends now frequently gift him ties.
After taking Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) from a private bank, he is into tie business now. Sharma has four times more ties at his home than in his shop, and his collection features neckties from both India and abroad.