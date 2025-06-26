ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhopal's Tie Master: Deepak Sharma Sets 6 World Records In Tie Tying

Bhopal: In Bhopal, 58-year-old Deepak Sharma's passion for ties showcases how hobbies can keep life vibrant regardless of age. Sharma's extensive tie collection and his unique skill in tying them have earned him recognition both nationally and internationally.

Deepak Sharma, who initially collected ties as a hobby, later mastered the art of tying them. He won six world records for the fastest tie-tying category.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deepak Sharma said, “80% of the tie collection he has is bought from abroad. To make every record, one has to practice by tying a tie 1 lakh to 2 lakh times.”

On December 28, 2012, in Bhopal, he set his first record with ‘India Book of records’ by tying a windsor knot (a triangular wider knot) on a tie in 20.21 seconds. Sharma then surpassed his own achievement the following year, tying a professional windsor knot on a neck tie around his neck in 17.91 seconds.

Subsequently, he secured a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017 by tying the fastest tie in just 12.89 seconds, beating the previous world record of 12.91 seconds.

His mastery was also recognised by the Limca book of Records.