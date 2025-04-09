MP: Bhopal's Robin Hood Army Provides Food To Poor, Collect Leftover Food From Wedding, Parties

By Vishwas Chaturvedi

Bhopal: To eat the food in big wedding parties or five-star hotels is a dream for poor and the need people. But in Bhopal, this dream of the poor and downtrodden realized by the Robinhood Army.

The left over food in weddings, parties and hotels is collected by the volunteers of the Robinhood Army and served to the downtrodden, poor and needy.

This also means that the left-over food is not wasted and the poor are getting food to eat.

Youth, Professional and Elderly Part of Robinhood Army

The team of the Robinhood Army comprises professionals, who work in Multi National Companies (MNCs). They work for the Robinhood Army in their free-time.

There are 1,000 volunteers in the Robinhood Army, including youth, women and elderly. The volunteers collect the food from the wedding parties and the hotels, they stay in and it is their responsibility to ensure that the food reaches the needy.

Robinhood Army volunteer collecting left over food (ETV Bharat)

The best part is that the voluntary organisation does not collect funds nor takes help from political parties. Vivek Mishra of the Robinhood Army told ETV Bharat, "One of our volunteers is a manager in a pharma company, he spends his own money, collects left over food from hotels and weddings and feeds the needy."

"Likewise, more than 50 per cent of the people in the team are professionals, who along with their work, work for the poor and downtrodden," Mishra added.

"Our volunteers use their own vehicle, spend money. Our volunteers have been feeding around 200-300 needy people since the last eight years," he said.

Volunteers of Robinhood Army distributing food to the poor in Bhopal (ETV Bharat)

The organisation has tied up with over 50 hotels and marriage halls. "Upon receiving information, our volunteers reach the respective hotels and wedding halls and collect the left over food," he elaborated.

He further said that the food from hotels is collected by 6 PM, while that from the wedding halls is collected till 12.30 AM. He also said that we see whether the food is eatable or not and then only serve it to the poor.

"We do not pick food items made from milk as they get spoiled early," he informed.