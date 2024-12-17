Stone Inscriptions To Silent Legends Sambalpur Holds The Untold Story of Bhimamandali

Sambalpur: The dense forests of Odisha are home to secrets older than time. Deep within the Lendimal Reserve Forest, in Sambalpur district, lies a place engulfed in legend and mystery—Bhimamandali. Tucked away from civilization, this secluded site is home to ancient natural caves adorned with rock paintings and stone inscriptions believed to be over 20,000 years old.

Reaching Bhimamandali is an expedition in itself. Traveling from Sambalpur along National Highway-55, it takes about 90 minutes to reach Rairakhol. From there, a rugged path through Naktideul and Similipal village leads to Ghosharamal Panchayat. A further trek of 5 kilometers into the dense Lendimal reserve reveals Bhimamandali—surrounded by hills and the serene Champali River. Though the journey is arduous, locals promise the reward is worth it, caves bearing marks of Odisha’s prehistoric past.

Bhimamandali in Sambalpur, a historical site (ETV Bharat)

The Legends that Live On

The site’s name, Bhimamandali, is deeply tied to mythological lore. Locals believe the Pandavas stayed here during their exile, and Bhima, known for his strength and appetite, built a dam on the Champali River. According to Kishore Chandra Swain, a local resident, “Bhima’s mother invited him to eat ‘Kunda Pitha’ while he was bathing in the river. As Bhima emerged from the water without clothes, embarrassed, he fled into a cave, which came to be called Bhimdali, later evolving into Bhimamandali.”

Remnants of Bhimamandali caves in Sambalpur a historical site (ETV Bharat)

The legend remains alive, with locals claiming that Bhima while rushing to the cave by kneeling, has left his knee print which is visible in one of the caves. Spiritual seekers also frequent the area and devotees visit the Shiva cave, where it is believed that three days of penance grants wish fulfillment.

While mythology lends Bhimamandali a spiritual identity, its historical importance lies in its rock inscriptions and paintings. Experts believe these engravings date back to the Old Stone Age, making them around 20,000 years old. Ramesh Chandra Swain, president of the Bhimamandali Sangh, said that the site was first surveyed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1998, with further documentation by Sambalpur University scholars like Sadashiv Pradhan and researcher Atanu Kumar Pradhan.

Stone carvings in Bhimamandal (ETV Bharat)

“The caves here are natural shelters used by prehistoric humans. The rock paintings, engravings, and stone tools discovered indicate continuous human settlement from the Old to Neolithic periods,” says Dr. Atanu Kumar Pradhan, Head of the History Department at Sambalpur’s Gangadhar Meher University.

Historian Deepak Panda from INTACH adds that while there are over 700 rock shelters scattered across the area, only a handful—5 to 7 caves—have been documented so far. Many caves remain unexplored, leaving significant archaeological potential untapped.

Fourth state finance commission plaque in Bahaljharan (ETV Bharat)

Neglect and the Call for Conservation

Despite its immense historical value, Bhimamandali remains off the tourism map. The absence of infrastructure, including roads and basic facilities, keeps visitors away. Premshila Pradhan, the local Sarpanch, laments the neglect and says, “If proper transportation and amenities were developed, this place could attract researchers, tourists, and pilgrims alike, boosting the local economy.” She reminisces her childhood days and how history beckons children. "Children from other parts of the state could visit the place if proper infrastructure is developed," she adds.

The caves are also under threat due to lack of maintenance, with weathering and natural elements eroding the delicate rock paintings. Dr. Atanu Pradhan warns, “If immediate conservation efforts are not undertaken, these invaluable records of our prehistoric past may be lost forever.”

The sarpanch also adds that she has written to authorities concerned including Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action to protect the site, but no action has been taken.

Bhimamandali in Sambalpur a historical site (ETV Bharat)

A Treasure Waiting to Shine

Bhimamandali has immense potential to throw light on prehistoric sites like Bhimbetka and Adamgarh, yet it remains overshadowed and under-researched. With proper attention, historians argue, it could emerge as a major archaeological and cultural destination, shedding light on Odisha’s prehistoric human civilization.

In 2019, Superintendent of Odisha State Archaeology had written to the District Tourist Officer Sambalpur stating that "Bhimamandali is not a state-protected monument. But the rock shelter of Bhimamandali contains pre-historic rock engravings and paintings. Therefore, due care needs to be taken while executing the developmental work and the prehistoric engravings and paintings should not be damaged/defaced."

Bhimamandali in Sambalpur a historical site (ETV Bharat)

“We urge the state and central governments to step in, conduct systematic surveys, and declare Bhimamandali a protected heritage site. This would not only preserve its history but also make it accessible to the world,” says Panda. He also adds that people who throng the place for picnic, destroy the beauty by cooking near the site and scribbling on the stone inscriptions. "There should be some measures to protect the site," he warns.

Route to Bhimamandali in Sambalpur a historical site (ETV Bharat)

Efforts to preserve Bhimamandali are slowly gaining momentum. In recent years, local historians and community leaders have been raising awareness about the site’s importance. A 40-member team of students from Sambalpur University has conducted initial studies, confirming the antiquity of the rock paintings and inscriptions. However, these efforts remain fragmented allegedly without support from government.

Bhimamandali’s development into a recognized heritage site requires a multi-pronged approach. First, the establishment of infrastructure such as roads, visitor centers, and signage would make the site accessible to tourists and researchers. Next, conservation measures led by ASI and other heritage organizations are essential to safeguard the delicate rock art and inscriptions from further damage. Finally, integrating Bhimmandal into Odisha’s tourism and cultural circuits could bring global attention to this prehistoric treasure.

Pristine waters of Chambali river flowing by Bhimamandali (ETV Bharat)

Local residents, who view the site as both a historical marvel and a potential economic boon, are optimistic but are losing faith in absence of action. Kishore Chandra Swain remarks, “If Bhimamandali is developed, it will bring jobs and prosperity to this remote region. But without immediate action, its treasures may remain hidden, known only to the forest and a handful of villagers.”

ETV Bharat reporter Jusman Rana negotiated his way through caves in Bhimamandali in Sambalpur a historical site (ETV Bharat)

For now, Bhimamandali remains an enigmatic destination, where echoes of the Stone Age reverberate through the silence of the caves. But with focused attention and conservation efforts, it has the potential to become an archaeological landmark and boost heritage tourism.