Bhika Behram Well In Mumbai Completes 300 Years

Mumbai: The Bhika Behram Well, a landmark heritage site for the Zoroastrian community near Churchgate station in south Mumbai, completed 300 years on Friday.

This well is a sacred space for Mumbai’s Parsis. Arguably the oldest sweet water well in the city, it was built in 1725 by Bhikaji Behram Pandey, a businessman who was moved by the plight of thirsty travellers and locals.

He undertook the task of digging a well that would provide a perennial source of water.

While the canopied premises of the well can be accessed only by Parsis, the well water, available via taps located on the rear side, can be used by all communities.

Its original function, to provide water to people, continues, 300 years later. The tercentenary celebrations began on Friday with a 'Jashan', a religious ceremony attended by members of the Parsi-Zoroastrian community.