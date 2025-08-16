Bhavnagar Youth Pens World’s First Novel On Asiatic lions

Bhavnagar: A young writer from Jesar taluka, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, has authored what he claims is the world’s first novel based on Asiatic lions. The work has been admitted to the India Book of Records and has been submitted to the World Book of Records for consideration, according to the author.

The novelist, Arvind Vaghela of Chhapriyali village, is associated with agriculture and volunteers in wildlife rescue and awareness. Having grown up in an area where Gir lions have dispersed across Kathiawar, including Jesar first, then Palitana, and later other talukas, Vaghela says the landscape and its wildlife shaped his subject.

Vaghela with his awards and record certification. (ETV Bharat)

Vaghela traces the project to the 2015 Shetrunji floods. “I saw lions dead in the waters. People remember disasters, but the animals lost are soon forgotten,” he said. Determined to create literature around wildlife, he researched lions for four years before completing the manuscript.

Vaghela with the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani. (ETV Bharat)

The novel’s cover was launched in Gandhinagar by former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and former Governor O.P. Kohli, an event that secured the title’s entry into the India Book of Records, the author said. The completed novel, titled Brihad Gir Ka Saavaj, was released by Yuvraj Saheb Jaiveerraj Singh.

Vaghela with Jaiveerraj Singh. (ETV Bharat)

Vaghela has also written World’s Leopards, a Gujarati-language book launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Mulubhai Bera. He claims it is the first book in Gujarati focused exclusively on leopards, aimed at reducing fear and improving public understanding of the species.

Asiatic lion cubs with the mother lion. (ETV Bharat)

He is now working on a third book examining the causes of human–leopard conflict, with a focus on practical insights from field experiences. “Very little is written on wildlife in our languages. I want to build that bridge between people and the animals they live alongside,” he said.

If accepted by the World Book of Records, the lion novel would add a record-making footnote to Bhavnagar’s growing association with big-cat literature, rooted in Jesar’s proximity to the expanding range of Gir lions and in one writer’s bid to memorialize them in fiction.

