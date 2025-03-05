Bharatpur's SWARG Crafts Temple Flower-Based Gulal For Holi, Gains International Demand; Empowers Over 150 Women

Bharatpur: Bharatpur's Social Welfare Research Group (SWARG) has crafted a unique herbal gulal for Holi, focusing on both health and environmental sustainability. This herbal gulal, made from temple flowers and natural ingredients, has not only gained popularity across India but is also in demand in places like the United Kingdom, Africa, and Hong Kong.

The initiative has created significant employment opportunities for over 150 women in Bharatpur, who have earned between Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 by participating in the production of this eco-friendly gulal. Manager Balveer Singh shared that around 26 quintals of herbal gulal have been prepared this year, which is being distributed across various states in India and abroad.

Herbal Gulal For Holi (ETV Bharat)

What sets this gulal apart is its composition. Unlike the chemical-laden colours available in the market, this herbal gulal is made from flowers offered at temples, such as the Bihari Ji temple in Bharatpur and temples in Govardhan and Vrindavan.

Herbal Gulal For Holi (ETV Bharat)

These flowers, typically discarded after worship, are repurposed into gulal, helping reduce waste and creating a sustainable product. The gulal is made entirely without chemicals and includes skin-friendly ingredients like rose water, turmeric, spinach, beetroot, and cow urine, making it safe for all, including children and the elderly.

Balveer Singh emphasised the environmental benefits of this herbal gulal. "Unlike chemical gulal, which contains harmful synthetic dyes, glass, and mercury that can irritate the skin and eyes, herbal gulal is completely safe. It doesn't harm the skin or eyes and is biodegradable, posing no threat to water sources or aquatic life," Singh claimed.

Furthermore, this initiative has empowered local women as they have a source of income, and it also promotes self-reliance. Over 150 women from nearby areas have been involved in the production process since January 2025, contributing to the local economy.

The herbal gulal is also a sensory delight. Besides being free from harmful chemicals, it boasts fragrances like rose, Mogra, and Kewra, enhancing the festive experience. Additionally, natural ingredients like turmeric and spinach bring Ayurvedic benefits to the skin.

This year, the demand for herbal gulal has extended beyond India, reaching international markets. Balveer Singh stated that the goal of SWARG is to scale up production in the coming years, further promoting health, environmental sustainability, and economic opportunities for women.