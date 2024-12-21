Bharatpur's Apna Ghar Ashram: A Haven For the Abandoned

Bharatpur: The Apna Ghar Ashram has been a sanctuary for the destitute, offering care and shelter to those who have been abandoned by their families or society. Currently, there are 6,480 Prabhujans (helpless individuals) residing in the ashram, many of whom suffer from mental illnesses. Most of them were found on the streets, at railway stations, or other public places, and were brought to the ashram for care and treatment.

However, among these Prabhujans, there is a heart-wrenching reality: 1,220 of them are mentally and physically healthy, but their families have refused to take them back, despite their wish to return home.

A Place of Healing and Hope

Dr BM Bhardwaj, the founder of the ashram, emphasises that while many of the residents here are physically or mentally fragile, the ashram provides them not only with medical treatment, but also with emotional care. Those who have recovered and wish to return home are often met with rejection. Some families make excuses, others block calls or refuse to respond, and in many instances, families openly deny their return.

Despite this, the ashram provides a nurturing environment where these individuals, especially the healthy ones, are cared for and treated with dignity. The staff and volunteers at the ashram work tirelessly to create an atmosphere that feels like home, ensuring that the Prabhujans do not feel abandoned even while away from their families.

Stories of Rejected Loved Ones

The heartbreaking stories of people like Kusum Jain and Namita Dixit highlight the distressing reality of abandonment.

Kusum Jain, from Delhi, has been living at the ashram for the past 10 years. After a divorce, Kusum's mental health deteriorated, and she found solace in the ashram. Now that she has regained her health, she wishes to return home, but her family, particularly her brother, has refused to accept her back. She now considers the ashram her family.

Namita Dixit, a well-educated woman from Bhopal, lost her job and became mentally stressed, leading her to seek refuge at the ashram seven years ago. Today, she has regained her health and wishes to return to her family and work, but they too have turned her away.

A Plea for Compassion

Dr Bhardwaj has made a heartfelt appeal to society and family members to adopt these neglected individuals. He stresses that the rejection of family members, who are healthy, but abandoned is a shame for society. Reuniting these individuals with their families would not only bring them happiness, but would also strengthen the bonds of love and support within those families.

