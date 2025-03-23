ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhagat Singh’s Hidden Chapter In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Remembered On Martyrdom Day

Aligarh: On Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom anniversary, observed annually on March 23, his association with Shadipur village here in Uttar Pradesh continues to inspire and resonate with many people. After assassinating British officer John Saunders, the revolutionary spent 18 months hiding in Shadipur from the British authorities until being hanged in Lahore on this day in 1931.

The villagers, both young and old, remember Bhagat Singh’s contribution to the village even when he was under continuous threat from the British government. Locals say that Bhagat Singh was brought to the village by an Aligarh-based freedom fighter, Thakur Todar Singh, who sheltered the leader in his large garden.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh lived a quiet life in the village under the name "Balwant Singh” and opened a school for children of the village. He not only taught us but also instilled in us the spirit of patriotism,” recalled Laxman Master, a 94-year-old resident.

According to him, Bhagat Singh also taught wrestling, physical fitness and other skills to children and youth to make them strong and self-reliant.

Initially, people, especially his students and colleagues at the school, were unaware of his real identity until he bombed Delhi’s central assembly.