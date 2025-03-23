ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhagat Singh’s Hidden Chapter In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Remembered On Martyrdom Day

Shaheed Bhagat Singh lived a quiet life in the Shadipur village under the name "Balwant Singh” and opened a school for the children.

Bhagat Singh's Hidden Chapter In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Remembered On Martyrdom Day
Bhagat Singh's Hidden Chapter In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Remembered On Martyrdom Day (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Aligarh: On Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom anniversary, observed annually on March 23, his association with Shadipur village here in Uttar Pradesh continues to inspire and resonate with many people. After assassinating British officer John Saunders, the revolutionary spent 18 months hiding in Shadipur from the British authorities until being hanged in Lahore on this day in 1931.

The villagers, both young and old, remember Bhagat Singh’s contribution to the village even when he was under continuous threat from the British government. Locals say that Bhagat Singh was brought to the village by an Aligarh-based freedom fighter, Thakur Todar Singh, who sheltered the leader in his large garden.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh lived a quiet life in the village under the name "Balwant Singh” and opened a school for children of the village. He not only taught us but also instilled in us the spirit of patriotism,” recalled Laxman Master, a 94-year-old resident.

According to him, Bhagat Singh also taught wrestling, physical fitness and other skills to children and youth to make them strong and self-reliant.

Initially, people, especially his students and colleagues at the school, were unaware of his real identity until he bombed Delhi’s central assembly.

“The villagers saw his images in the newspapers, which revealed that the teacher they admired was none other than the revolutionary Bhagat Singh,” said a local. “Upon hearing of his execution, the village was engulfed with a cloud of mourning for several days in tribute to the fallen hero,” he added.

Not just the people, but several memorials showcase Bhagat Singh’s valour and patriotism. The Shadipur village well, where Singh once bathed, still stands. The garden where he stayed has been cut, but to honour him, villagers named the local playground after him.

“We should build a school in the garden where Bhagat Singh stayed. Special programmes are organised every year in Shadipur to commemorate his martyrdom, with participation from people in Punjab,” said Vijendra, the village head.

The village community also demanded that a memorial or museum should be built to preserve Bhagat Singh’s memory and remember his sacrifice. “We must record his contribution to the freedom struggle,” said Vijendra.

In April, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Aligarh for a sports festival, which will include tributes to Bhagat Singh.

Also Read

  1. Shaheed Diwas 2025: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, And Sukhdev
  2. Bhagat Singh’s Legacy Finds a Home in Lahore Despite Shadman Chowk Renaming Setback

Aligarh: On Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom anniversary, observed annually on March 23, his association with Shadipur village here in Uttar Pradesh continues to inspire and resonate with many people. After assassinating British officer John Saunders, the revolutionary spent 18 months hiding in Shadipur from the British authorities until being hanged in Lahore on this day in 1931.

The villagers, both young and old, remember Bhagat Singh’s contribution to the village even when he was under continuous threat from the British government. Locals say that Bhagat Singh was brought to the village by an Aligarh-based freedom fighter, Thakur Todar Singh, who sheltered the leader in his large garden.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh lived a quiet life in the village under the name "Balwant Singh” and opened a school for children of the village. He not only taught us but also instilled in us the spirit of patriotism,” recalled Laxman Master, a 94-year-old resident.

According to him, Bhagat Singh also taught wrestling, physical fitness and other skills to children and youth to make them strong and self-reliant.

Initially, people, especially his students and colleagues at the school, were unaware of his real identity until he bombed Delhi’s central assembly.

“The villagers saw his images in the newspapers, which revealed that the teacher they admired was none other than the revolutionary Bhagat Singh,” said a local. “Upon hearing of his execution, the village was engulfed with a cloud of mourning for several days in tribute to the fallen hero,” he added.

Not just the people, but several memorials showcase Bhagat Singh’s valour and patriotism. The Shadipur village well, where Singh once bathed, still stands. The garden where he stayed has been cut, but to honour him, villagers named the local playground after him.

“We should build a school in the garden where Bhagat Singh stayed. Special programmes are organised every year in Shadipur to commemorate his martyrdom, with participation from people in Punjab,” said Vijendra, the village head.

The village community also demanded that a memorial or museum should be built to preserve Bhagat Singh’s memory and remember his sacrifice. “We must record his contribution to the freedom struggle,” said Vijendra.

In April, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Aligarh for a sports festival, which will include tributes to Bhagat Singh.

Also Read

  1. Shaheed Diwas 2025: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, And Sukhdev
  2. Bhagat Singh’s Legacy Finds a Home in Lahore Despite Shadman Chowk Renaming Setback

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHAGAT SINGH MARTYRDOM DAYALIGARHSHADIPUR VILLAGE BHAGAT SINGHBHAGAT SINGH AND SHADIPUR VILLAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.