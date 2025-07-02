ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhadrachalam's Tribal Women Carve A Niche In Soap And Shampoo Industry

Bhadrachalam: From humble beginnings in the tribal hamlet of Dhammakka, ten determined women have built a thriving business under the brand name ‘Tribal Bliss’, producing herbal soaps and shampoos that are now reaching customers across six Indian states. Their story is one of resilience, innovation, and empowerment, transforming their lives and creating a model for tribal entrepreneurship.

From Self-Help Group To Small-Scale Industry

Despite financial hardships, the women formed the Dammakka Self-Help Group and took their first step towards entrepreneurship with the support of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam. Under the Micro, Medium and Small Scale Industries Scheme, the group received Rs. 25 lakh to set up a unit within the GCC (Girijan Cooperative Corporation) premises in 2019.

They were trained by industry experts in soap and shampoo making and began producing under GCC’s ‘Giri’ brand, initially supplying products to tribal welfare schools. Even when the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their early momentum, the women stayed committed. They diversified their product line, entered the open market, and eventually launched their own brand: ‘Tribal Bliss’.

Tati Rajasulochana, Pittala Baby Rani, Poonem Vijayalakshmi, Jagga Kumari, Irpa Sai Kumari, M. Krishnaveni, V. Rajamma, B. Ramadevi, K. Manga, and K. Bharathi are the women behind Tribal Bliss.

Recognition And Reach

Their efforts were recognized at the highest level, President Droupadi Murmu inspected and appreciated their products at a stall set up at Rashtrapati Bhavan in March 2024. Later, on April 7, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, during a visit to the Bhadrachalam Tribal Museum for the coronation of Sri Rama, officially launched the ‘Tribal Bliss’ products through Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.