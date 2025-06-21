ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beyond Kebabs And Kormas: UNESCO Puts Lucknow On The World Map For Gastronomy

Lucknow: Long celebrated for its tehzeeb, tehreek, and taste, Lucknow, the City Of Nawabs, has added another feather to its cap, this time a global acclaim. The city with a poetic past, dotted with architectural marvels, and serving culinary treasures has officially been recognised by UNESCO as a Creative City for Gastronomy.

Part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Lucknow now joins 350 cities from around the world to enter into the culinary elite. The UCCN was established in 2004 to promote cultural innovation and heritage across categories like literature, music, film, crafts, design, and food.

Beyond Kebabs And Kormas: UNESCO Puts Lucknow On The World Map For Gastronomy (ETV Bharat)

But it does not come as a surprise for a city where food is considered something beyond the mundane, surreal - it is about the soul that understands every grain and strand. It is here that the legacy of Awadhi and Mughlai cuisine, perfected in the kitchens of Nawabs, not only survives but thrives. Be it the aroma of slow-cooked nihari or the delicate bite of sheermal, or even the melt-in-mouth Tunday Kabab. The roots of Awadhi cuisine are believed to have come from the confluence of Mughali, Persian and Indian cuisine.

“Lucknow’s food is not cooked, it is, like poetry, composed,” says Nawab Masood Abdullah, a member of the royal family. “We prepare 32 types of kebabs here, and each is prepared with distinct herbs and history. In Galawati Kabab alone, 135 spices, are used many of which are derived from ancient Hakimi knowledge,” he adds.