Beyond Borders: A Journey To Uplift Turtuk’s Students In Ladakh

Leh: For many children in Turtuk, the world outside their village was a distant dream — until an educational initiative brought them to Mumbai. Through teacher training, modern learning methods, and cultural exposure, students from this remote Ladakhi village are now gaining confidence and skills that were once out of reach.

This is the story of the inspiring efforts of the Academy of Fine Arts and Craft (AFAC Trust) and the individuals working tirelessly to uplift education in Turtuk and beyond.

Siddhant Jitendra Mandlecha, Administrative Officer, AFAC Trust Mumbai, recalls, "In 2018, my family and I visited Ladakh as tourists and visited Turtuk. My father, Jitendra Mandlecha, is always curious about the education systems wherever we travel. He is keen to understand how things work, and during this visit, he felt that the education system in Turtuk was lacking. English wasn’t being taught properly, and he was quite frustrated, wondering why this was the case. Soon, a few villagers approached him and said, 'Aap hi kuch kar lijiye na, sir' (Sir, why don’t you do something?).

He added, "Shortly after, Sarah Shah, the principal of Turtuk Valley School, got in touch with him. Eventually, my dad suggested that they send a group of graduate teachers to Mumbai for a teacher training program. With the help of the Kotak Foundation and AFAQ Trust, we brought 13 teachers from Turtuk to Mumbai for two months in 2019. During their stay, we provided them with intensive training and then sent them back to Turtuk to implement what they had learned. As they began using new teaching methods, we converted a local guesthouse into a school."

But soon, the villagers urged them to establish a full-fledged institution. Then, a villager donated land for the school building. "In another two months, a new school building will be ready in Turtuk, and the school is now officially recognised up to the 8th grade," says Siddhant.

Sarah Shah, Principal of Turtuk Valley School, shares, "Due to the remoteness of Turtuk, it's extremely difficult to find teachers willing to stay long-term. We have a few local teachers from Turtuk, and we've been sending them to Mumbai for a teacher training program. This training has empowered them with new-age skills and technologies, especially with the rise of AI."

According to Shah, the program has significantly improved the teaching strategies at her school and she can already see a noticeable change in both teaching methods and student engagement.”

"Each year, due to the harsh winters, schools in Ladakh close for nearly three months. The academic year is short, and with no consistent teaching staff throughout the year, it becomes challenging to focus on many aspects of education. Co-curricular activities, in particular, often take a backseat and become little more than a formality. To bridge this gap, we take the students to Mumbai, where they attend a formal school with a similar curriculum, covering almost the same topics," Shah added.

"This exposure gives them a firsthand understanding of how a city school operates, the challenges they face, and the broader educational landscape outside Ladakh and Turtuk. They also gain insight into the level of competition in larger schools and have the opportunity to interact with city students, learning about their experiences and challenges. Additionally, the students participate in science experiments, something we cannot provide in Turtuk due to the lack of a proper laboratory," said Shah.

Siddharth says, "Since 2022, we have been bringing students from Turtuk for the third consecutive educational year. Starting last year, we also welcomed seven students from Imamia School and two students from the Army School, in addition to the students from Turtuk Valley School. Our efforts are expanding, and our goal is not limited to Ladakh alone; we aim to reach other border and remote areas across the country."

"The students are enjoying their time, as many of them had never even seen Leh before, let alone a city like Mumbai. For them, Turtuk is everything. They have placed their trust in my father, in me, and in the entire AFAC team. We are committed to not letting them down and will do everything possible for them, as we share an emotional connection with the people of Ladakh," adds Siddhant.

According to Siddhant, the experience of students in Mumbai is nothing short of magical. "Many of the students had never seen skyscrapers, boats, or trains. They were even invited by the Indian Navy to see their naval submarines. For many of them, it was a dream come true to board a plane, travel to Mumbai, and witness new experiences, towering buildings, ranging from 60 to 70 floors, the diverse food, beaches, and the rich culture of the city. Currently, we have 22 students and 8 teachers in Mumbai, with their stay lasting from December to February, depending on the winter conditions in Ladakh."

"Additionally, when the first batch arrived in Mumbai, they even appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), where (megastar) Amitabh Bachchan mentioned the name of Turtuk Valley School. They even met Union Minister of State of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal," shares Siddhant.

Mohd Ali Ashoor, a parent from Turtuk, shares, "I sent my son to Mumbai last year, and it provided him with invaluable exposure. It was his first trip to Mumbai when he was in the seventh grade, and he stayed there for three months. This program is a great opportunity, especially for families who cannot afford such experiences, as everything is sponsored. We only need to provide pocket money, and they take care of the rest. It has significantly helped him improve his spoken English, boosted his confidence, and enhanced his behaviour. He even had the chance to participate in a podcast."

Shah quipped, "This journey not only enhances their academics but also boosts their confidence and helps shape their personalities."

Shah added, "We design the entire syllabus to incorporate a variety of learning methods. Classes and exams are conducted on different platforms, and we employ a range of teaching strategies, including audio-visual aids, activity-based learning, plays, and skits. We also encourage self-study, allowing students to present the chapters in any format they choose. This approach gives them the freedom to express themselves confidently, and they earn marks for it as well. It’s an empowering experience that motivates them to take ownership of their learning."

"Teachers are now incorporating AI into their teaching, making lesson planning much easier. Each week, teachers can design lesson plans for any topic they wish to present. In addition to local teachers, we run a volunteer program that plays a crucial role in the school. Volunteers from all around the world come to teach our students, staying in local homestays for periods ranging from one to four months. Currently, we have 13 staff members and approximately 140 students in our school," added Sarah.