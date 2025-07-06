Kanker: As many as 800 villagers of four hamlets of Chhattisgarh's Kanker are solely forced to hop across 16 narrow concrete pillars built over a stop dam, hanging precariously between life and death just to reach the main road. The absence of a well-constructed bridge for them speaks volumes of apathy and the utter neglect is glaring.

Not only elderly people but also children are forced to hop across 16 pillars to reach school during the rainy season. For the villagers of Banskund, a remote village situated on the banks of the Chinar River, the rainy season brings misery and isolation. For decades, Banskund and its three adjoining villages—Upar Tonka, Niche Tonka, and Chalachur—have weathered floods and government apathy.

In a sign of utter neglect, even after more than seven decades of independence, locals of these villages have not been given a single bridge to cross the river.

Every monsoon, the Chinar River not only swells but inundates the only access route to the main road. The misery of 800 villagers multiplies in the absence of any bridge. They remain cut off from the district and block headquarters, and essential services.

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far (ETV Bharat)

No concrete bridge, just narrow pillars

With no bridge in existence, the villagers depend on an old stop dam or a low dam constructed across a stream. The thin dam offers no significant relief to them.

The villagers solely depend on a stop dam supported by 16 concrete pillars—this structure is literally their lifeline. Constructed years ago with 16 narrow concrete pillars meant to regulate water, not transport lives. Villagers are forced to precariously cross the pillars erected for crossing over to the other side.

The men somehow pass through the narrow pillars, but women and children can't do the same for fear of falling down and risking their lives.

“It’s a life-and-death experience for us. Crossing the narrow pillars is fraught with risk. Every year, we used to spread mats, but not this time. Patients are carried across the river on a cot. But if the water level of the river rises, then the patient cannot be taken across the river even on a cot. In such cases, patients are taken to Baiga Gunia or local traditional healers," says Sagunram Uike, sarpanch or the village head.

Schools shut, no education

Students studying at primary schools in Upar and Niche Tonka do not need to cross the precarious pillars but pupils who go for higher education must cross the river to reach Banskund.

During the monsoon, they avoid attending classes. “My son didn’t go to school for three months last year,” said Boharan Singh, a local. Crossing on the bamboo mat through the dangerous route proved risky for many. One teacher fell while he attempted the cross. He somehow survived only because he could swim.

No road, ration items carried on shoulders

Even carrying ration supplies becomes risky. When water levels rise, villagers carry 25-30 kg bags of rice and wheat across the slippery route. Satish Kumar, another villager, shared the ordeal. "Villagers, who come to collect ration, have no option but to cross the pillars carrying the sacks on their shoulders. It's too risky," Kumar said.

A makeshift solution

Jumping over a stop dam, supported by 16 concrete pillars, gives villagers a scare. For villagers, a leap from one pillar to the next means a single trip across involves 16 jumps.

A round trip means it's 32 jumps. To make the journey four times a day, villagers jump 128 times. Apart from an exhaustive experience, it’s dangerous. Villagers recall the horror jumps, highlighting the risk. Last year, a schoolchild slipped while trying to jump between the pillars. Fortunately, he had a lucky escape as some people nearby managed to save the child. Roshanlal, a villager, speaks about how difficult it is for children who come to school from the other side of the river.

"They carry their books in one hand and try to balance while jumping from one pillar to the next. There are 16 jumps each way—and every single one is a struggle. For the kids, it’s not just about reaching school—it’s about surviving the journey," says Roshanlal.

A stop dam was constructed on the Chinar River 10 years ago. Without proper gates, its purpose failed. The villagers came up with the idea of a jugaad—a bamboo footbridge, built over the dam before monsoon. In case of illness or emergency, the only option is to carry the patient across on a cot. Once the river swells, the same can’t be done.

“We do not have any option if someone falls ill. They are left at the mercy of Baiga Gunias—tribal healers. Hospitals are out of bounds for us,” rues Uike.