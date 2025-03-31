By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: When Babula Mohapatra first realised his identity as Barsha Kinnar, life turned upside down for her. Born to a loving family in Berhampur, she was like any other boy in the neighborhood, full of dreams and laughter. But as soon as her identity came to the fore, none accepted. Rather many whispers later, she was isolated from the rest of the world. For 28 years, she fought for dignity, making a space for herself as a dance teacher and choreographer. Today, she has 40–50 students under her tutelage and happy to have made a mark.

Similarly Mona Maharana, fondly known as Lovely had to fight a lifetime of discrimination. But like Barsha , she did not get a track to lead her life. Subject to discrimination and taunts, her dreams got crushed. Now at 58, she has to survive on the rice she gets from ration supplied by the government. "I get only five kilos of rice per month but never got respect," says a sad Mona.

Unheard Narratives: When Transgenders Speak Their Stories Of Strength And The Rest Listen With Awe (ETV Bharat)

For Ranjita, the struggle was no different. She was shunned by society and harassed for her identity, but she found her calling in dance. However, an incident at a beauty parlour changed the direction of her life. She was refused to be served at a beauty parlour and that was the day she decided to become a beautician. Today, she runs a parlour in Berhampur’s Annapurna Market, where she offers services to transgender clients and women. More than becoming self-reliant, she has also taken upon herself the responsibility to train underprivileged girls in beauty skills, helping them gain financial independence.

Sadhana Mishra, who was the first trans Indian to receive a passport based on her identity, grew up in Kendujhar. She was the butt of jokes and bullying. But she was not the ones to be scared or regressive, rather she believed in making herself most presentable. "I thought I was the most beautiful and this carried me through 23 years of struggle. I could achieve success by getting employment and also did social activism. Now she urges transgender individuals to get educated and then their identity cannot be meddled with. “First, one must decide to change oneself and then family, village, state, and country will change,” Sadhana, working with KIIT and KISS says.

These voices, filled with years of suppression and struggle were heard uncensored at the Berhampur University during a One-Day Sensitization Programme on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. Conducted by PG Departments of Journalism and Sociology in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Defence recently, the programme saw students, faculty, legal experts, and transgender activists getting together to discuss the rights, challenges, and representation of transgenders in the present day society.

Experts, including Dr. Bandita Panda, spoke about the role of media in shaping public perceptions about the transgender community. Sadhana Mishra deliberated on legal protections for the trans people while around 15 transgender representatives from the Berhampur Transgender Association participated and shared their experiences.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Geetanjali Dash, while speaking on the day stated that Berhampur University is mooting to employ two transgender individuals. “Education is a major step on way of empowerment and we would also be happy to mainstream trans people by making them an integral part of the education system,” she stated.

On the day, a documentary The Transition, directed by Anwesha Brahma, was screened followed by a discussion on how cinema portrays transgender identities and what impact it has on public. The documentary poignantly captured the struggles and triumphs of transgender individuals, leaving the audience deeply moved. The screening was followed by a discussion on the representation of transgender people in cinema and media.

Awareness has spread but change seems a way too far. As Barsha says the society is 50–60% more accepting now than what the situation was years ago. But the road ahead is long. “I believe more laws would be instrumental in ushering in change. We need opportunities, dignity, and a place to belong.”

The trans persons were felicitated by the VC who commended their contributions to society and reaffirmed the university's commitment to gender inclusivity.

A session, Unheard Narratives: Transgender Journeys and Lived Experiences, gave opportunity to around 15 transgenders to narrate their personal experiences - some talking about identity, family acceptance, job opportunities, strength, while others on willpower, and determination. An open house discussion followed, allowing students and faculty to engage with the speakers.

In the afternoon, a session on Transgender Justice - Bridging the Gap Between Law and Reality had Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Charan Patnaik deliver a lecture on the Act, addressing legal gaps and necessary reforms for better implementation.