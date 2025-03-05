Timely Tribute: Berhampur’s ‘Time Keeper’ Collects Over 110 Wall Clocks, Displays All At Home

By Sameer Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: If the tick-tock of a clock amid the silence of night gives most of us the feeling of loneliness, reminds that it is time to rest, or simply creates a feeling of heightened awareness which is uneasy and disturbing, for retired teacher Jayaprakash Panda, it is music to the ears. And he likes it when the hundred wall clocks give him an assurance that life moves on constantly and unbroken - it is unstoppable - come what may.

So fascinated is he by the wall clocks that over the years, he has collected over 110 of the time pieces, different in shape, size, and designs, all ticking together in his home.

The 70-year-old Jayaprakash’s love for the clocks began in 2014 when he met with an accident. While traveling to Kalahandi with his family, the bus met with an accident and suddenly slid backward, leading to a disastrous crash. Both he and his wife sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised for a long time. "That experience made me realise the importance of time. We do not have a say on how time changes everything in an instant. It is the most powerful thing on earth. All our life's decisions are an outcome of the time we live in," he explains.

After the near-death experience changed his perspective on life, he wanted to be surrounded with time. He started collecting clocks and wanted it to serve as a tribute to time’s undeniability.

The Growing Collection

Jayaprakash, a retired sports teacher from Hilpatna area in ​​Berhampur city says, "I am so driven by the clocks that whenever I visit the market, I make it a point to go to the clock shop. And if I see some new variety has been displayed, no one can stop me from buying it."

Jayaprakash Panda with wife and grandson (ETV Bharat)

Ask his family and they say, they were pleasantly surprised by his sudden fad for wall clocks. Though he never shared the reason behind his unusual love, his wife accepted it as his passion and often helped him get it fixed on the walls.

Every room in Jayaprakash's house has walls adorned with multiple varieties of clocks, ticking in tandem, though the time in many of these vary by minutes or seconds. He keeps a close eye on them all the time to ensure that none of it stops. Be it changing the battery when they run dry or cleaning the ones that start leaking, he makes sure all watches are taken care of.

Jayaprakash Panda (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, he has put the photograph of his grandson in each of the wall clocks. "It is a reminder to him that he must keep this love of mine alive even when I cease to be," says the clock lover, who also gifts clocks to people on their special occasions. "But now since everyone knows my passion, they too gift me clocks whenever, I invite them home for feasting or on some occasion," he adds.

Jayaprakash began working as a sports teacher at the old K.C. High School till his retirement in 2015. Ever since, he has been spending time with precision and that is what time for him means. "Time is discipline, so it is important to be on time and not waste a moment without spending it for a cause you believe in," he says looking at the clocks, indicating he has to leave.