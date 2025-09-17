ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Bengaluru Bookies' Brings Silent Reading To City’s Public Spaces

Started on 10 November 2024, by Sowmya, Kavya, and Sanjay, the group now has more than 4,000 registered readers and 10,000 Instagram followers. Every Sunday morning, members gather in quiet corners of South Bengaluru to read together in silence.

The founders keep participation free of charge. Funding for events comes from small personal contributions. “We tell everyone upfront that there is no fee. We just want to make reading accessible,” Sanjay explained.

An inside view of 'Bengaluru Bookies' (ETV Bharat)

Partnership with the State Central Library

In 2025, Bengaluru Bookies partnered with Karnataka’s Department of Public Libraries to open the historic Seshadri Memorial Hall—the State Central Library built in 1915—for silent reading sessions. The hall, gifted to the city by Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya, is now a space where people read together every week.

“The commissioner of public libraries was impressed by how we approached the idea,” said Kavya. “We played by the rules and showed that this movement can benefit the city and its readers.”

Sowmya added, “This collaboration shows how public spaces can become vibrant again when people come together for something as simple as reading.”

The group hopes to expand these partnerships across the city. They are also planning a book drive, inviting citizens to donate old books and offering classic novels as prizes during reading sessions.

An inside view of 'Bengaluru Bookies' (ETV Bharat)

Keeping Readers Engaged in a Digital Age

Bengaluru Bookies mixes creativity with reading to keep participants engaged. They host activities like doodling, story creation, and book swaps. An invite-only event called Clo and Quili rewards readers who attend 10 or more sessions with imaginative social gatherings.

“It’s amazing when someone tells us they’ve picked up a book after years because of our sessions,” said Sanjay. “Moments like that keep us motivated.”

“We see parents bringing children, friends sharing books, and people rediscovering old favorites,” said Kavya. “Those stories remind us why we do this.”

The founders believe their success lies in the growing community rather than their own efforts. “Every Sunday, people show up with their books and their time. That’s what makes this movement real,” Sowmya said.

With a focus on shared silence and collective joy, Bengaluru Bookies is quietly proving that the love for printed pages can thrive, even in a digital age.