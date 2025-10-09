Belagavi Zilla Parishad Empowers 2,000 Women With Shavige Branding
The objective of this scheme is that at least one woman from every family should take advantage of it to start self-employment and live independently.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST
Belagavi: Rahul Shinde, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat in Karnataka, has given a brand name to shavige (a type of rice vermicelli dish), which is produced in large amounts in the rural areas of the district. The sale of shavige in packets under the title 'Belagai Sanjeevini Shavige' has given new hope to women producers, eyeing a good income.
The innovative step taken a couple of months ago aims to provide a good marketing system to shavige producers. Under the department of skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihoods, the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), known as Sanjeevini in Karnataka, is paving the way for women to build a financially self-reliant life through self-help groups.
The objective of this scheme is that at least one woman from every family should take advantage of it and start self-employment and live independently in society. The Sanjeevini unit of the Zilla Panchayat is now standing as the backbone for the women. Under the scheme, women self-help groups (SHGs) were formed at the gram panchayat level to produce shavige. However, there was a lack of proper pricing and market for shavige.
About 2,000 women from 204 SHGs in about 450 gram panchayats in Belagavi are engaged in shavige production. The Sanjeevini scheme has provided them with proper guidance, selected interested self-help associations, and prepared branding, packaging and labelling for the product under the title 'Belagavi Sanjeevini Shavige', which is now reaching the market. Consumers from other states and countries who love shavige can naturally consume clean, tasty shavige made from wheat and rava for Rs 59 per half kg.
NRLM has already launched Akka Cafe under NLM to engage members of Sanjeevini self-help groups in the hotel industry and help them live a self-reliant life. Similarly, they have started sales outlets under the name 'Avasar' at Belagavi Sambra Airport and at various railway stations in the district under the name 'One Station One Product', providing a marketing system for the products of women SHGs.
In the same way, the Zilla Panchayat has formulated a plan to brand and release Sanjeevini Shavige in the market. Necessary training is being imparted to the members of the women's association, and agreements are being made with various companies to provide self-employment to over 2,000 women. Training on cleanliness has been provided by food inspectors.
The market system has been set up at the village fair at the gram panchayat level, monthly fair at the taluk level, exhibition and sale fair at the district level, and Sale Mela at the divisional, state and inter-state levels. Similarly, the sale of shavige is being allowed at the 'One Station One Product' shops at Belagavi, Khanapur, Ghataprabha, Raybag and Ugaara railway stations. Sale is also permitted at the 'Avasar' shop at Belagavi airport, 'Sanjeevini Mart' shop in Belagavi, Hukkeri, Athani, Khanapur and Taluk Panchayat shop, Akka Cafe and other places.
"The shavige made in various parts of the district, including Sambra and Nesaragi Marg in Belagavi, has gained a lot of popularity. However, there was a lack of proper marketing and branding for this shavige. Keeping this in mind, we have started the 'Belagavi Sanjeevini Shavige' brand. Women have been told in detail about maintaining food safety and quality, obtaining the FSSI certificate and branding it," Shinde told ETV Bharat.
"First, arrangements have been made for sale in the district and the state. Currently, 2,000 women are involved in this, and more women will be recruited to expand it across the country. In addition, we are thinking of making shavige for 12 months, not just summer, and we have planned to distribute heater machines to dry shavige. Overall, the government's main objective is to make rural women financially self-reliant," he added.
Geeta Jitendra Chougule of Sriram Nagar under Muthaga Gram Panchayat said, "We have been making and selling shavige for the last 10 years. Now our shavige has got a brand. We are expecting good income from this. The district panchayat is helping us by imparting necessary training on maintaining the quality and cleanliness of shavige. The shavige is packed in half, one and two-kilo packets. Earlier, we used to pack everything in plastic bags. Now the packets are attractive and customers are also buying them with pleasure."
Bharathi Prakash Badigera of Itagi village in Khanapur taluk, who has been making shavige for the last 15 years, said, "Earlier, the packaging was not right. When the Belagavi Sanjeevini shavige brand was started, we were getting double the price. Now the price is fixed at Rs 98 per 1 kg. There is a difference in the price according to the variety of shavige. I make 11 types of shavige, including all millets and potatoes. Now I am very happy that the ZP CEO has given a brand to our shavige."
Sanjeevini Mahila Okkuta in every panchayat disburses loans at low interest rates for the purchase of machinery and raw materials. Nationalised banks also extend loans ranging from Rs 3-20 lakhs to each association according to their occupation.
Officials said the Zilla Panchayat is assisting in obtaining a 50% subsidy benefit through the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) and in obtaining a license from the local Gram Panchayat and the industries department for self-employment.
Also Read