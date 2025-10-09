ETV Bharat / offbeat

Belagavi Zilla Parishad Empowers 2,000 Women With Shavige Branding

Belagavi: Rahul Shinde, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat in Karnataka, has given a brand name to shavige (a type of rice vermicelli dish), which is produced in large amounts in the rural areas of the district. The sale of shavige in packets under the title 'Belagai Sanjeevini Shavige' has given new hope to women producers, eyeing a good income.

The innovative step taken a couple of months ago aims to provide a good marketing system to shavige producers. Under the department of skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihoods, the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), known as Sanjeevini in Karnataka, is paving the way for women to build a financially self-reliant life through self-help groups.

The objective of this scheme is that at least one woman from every family should take advantage of it and start self-employment and live independently in society. The Sanjeevini unit of the Zilla Panchayat is now standing as the backbone for the women. Under the scheme, women self-help groups (SHGs) were formed at the gram panchayat level to produce shavige. However, there was a lack of proper pricing and market for shavige.

About 2,000 women from 204 SHGs in about 450 gram panchayats in Belagavi are engaged in shavige production. The Sanjeevini scheme has provided them with proper guidance, selected interested self-help associations, and prepared branding, packaging and labelling for the product under the title 'Belagavi Sanjeevini Shavige', which is now reaching the market. Consumers from other states and countries who love shavige can naturally consume clean, tasty shavige made from wheat and rava for Rs 59 per half kg.

NRLM has already launched Akka Cafe under NLM to engage members of Sanjeevini self-help groups in the hotel industry and help them live a self-reliant life. Similarly, they have started sales outlets under the name 'Avasar' at Belagavi Sambra Airport and at various railway stations in the district under the name 'One Station One Product', providing a marketing system for the products of women SHGs.

In the same way, the Zilla Panchayat has formulated a plan to brand and release Sanjeevini Shavige in ​​the market. Necessary training is being imparted to the members of the women's association, and agreements are being made with various companies to provide self-employment to over 2,000 women. Training on cleanliness has been provided by food inspectors.