Belagavi Youth Take Digital Route To Deal In Scrap, Empower Junk Collectors

Belagavi: For Siddharth Muthagekar, even selling scrap was an ordeal during the COVID-19 times. He struggled to sell household junk as every junk dealer asked him to bring the articles to his shop, and the rates varied as per the junk dealer's whims and fancies. But the experience came with a silver lining.

Siddharth stumbled upon the idea of dealing in scrap himself, and he decided to take the digital route for his enterprise. Today, along with Chinmaya Maddinamat, he is running a successful digital enterprise from Belagavi dealing in junk.

While Siddharth is an engineering dropout, Chinmaya is a fresh graduate. The two are running an online service 'Kabadi Man' for purchasing used articles, which they sell online. Their merchandise ranges from old pots, iron and paper to other articles of daily use.

Just a booking on Kabadi Man, brings a junk collector to the house who collects the articles to be sold and makes the payment as per the market rate instantly. This start-up was launched in January this year and has till now recorded a turnover of Rs 49 lakh. The two youngsters have set a target of Rs 4 crore for 2025-26.

The Kabadi Man team deals in 40 articles, including paper, plastic, electronics and metal. Their goal is to reuse waste material and empower the local junk collectors and dealers. Presently, there are fifty of them engaged by the team.

Besides Siddharth and Chinmaya, there are Sayeesha and Diya taking care of marketing and placing orders for Kabadi Man. Earlier, Siddhartha and his team had collected articles through the Scrap Easy app from 2021 to 2024, but soon realised that by doing so, they were harming the livelihood of the local junk collectors. This triggered the launch of their enterprise. They have made the local collectors a part of their business.