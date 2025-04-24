Belagavi Teen Author Stuns With Suspense Novel, Garners 5-Star Reviews From Readers Across The Globe

Belagavi: In an era dominated by Instagram reels and mobile gaming, where teenagers often find storytelling a relic of the past, a 15-year-old student from Belagavi has stunned readers both in India and abroad with his debut English novel, a suspense-thriller titled The Rusted Riddle.

Pranav Shashibhushan Bayari, a Class 10 student of KLS Public School in Peeranwadi, has quietly made a remarkable literary debut. Written over the span of a year without even informing his teachers or friends, the 460-page novel was published independently on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing. News of his authorship only surfaced after the book went live online.

The novel has not only been well-received but has also earned a prestigious 5-star rating on Amazon. Pranav has already sold four copies and receives earnings through platforms like Amazon, Play Store eBooks, and Pothi.com. The e-book is priced at ₹385, while the paperback edition costs ₹725.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Pranav shared that crafting the novel was no easy feat. "Every day brought new ideas. I would pick the most promising ones and write around 5–6 pages each night for about 30 to 40 minutes," he said. He balanced this passion project alongside his full-time studies in Class 9.

The plot revolves around a 15-year-old boy whose parents are mysteriously murdered. Though the case is closed as an accident, the son embarks on a gripping investigation to uncover the truth. “The story takes the reader on a thrilling ride,” Pranav explained. He hinted that a sequel is already in the works.

Pranav credits his inspiration to J.K. Rowling. "I've read all seven Harry Potter books and many others like The Shadow of Nunn. After reading them, I thought — why shouldn't I write one too?" he said. Initially, he didn't inform his parents about the novel, but once they found out, they became his biggest supporters.

The young author also dreams of writing more English novels and even plans to write in Kannada someday. “Most of my friends waste time on mobile phones. I wanted to do something different," he said.

His debut has received praise from readers abroad as well, including a reader from Germany who personally messaged him on WhatsApp to express admiration for the book.

Pranav's parents, originally from Chikkamagaluru, now run a pharmaceutical business in Belagavi. They live near the Tilakwadi Second Railway Gate on Agarkar Road. His father, K.S. Shashibhushan, expressed pride: "He always loved reading, but writing an entire novel at this age — and in English — was beyond our expectations."

His mother Savitri added, "We always encouraged his reading and writing habits. Now the school has honoured him, and we've been receiving calls of congratulations. Whatever path he chooses, we will support him fully. I hope he becomes a great writer and brings pride to the country."