Belagavi Nurseries A Boon For Villagers, Farmers Earning In Lakhs, Several Employed

Belagavi: Land is not a problem in Karnataka's Belagavi district but instead of sticking to traditional agriculture, many are earning in lakhs through an unconventional mean.

Farmers in Shindhikurubet and Arabhamvi villages on the Sankeshwar-Yargatti state highway have turned to nursery farming, where a controlled environment is provided for seedling development. Saplings grown here are supplied across Karnataka and four states.

These two villages, located three to four kilometres apart, have more than 70 nurseries. These nurseries can be spotted from both the sides of the highway and are providing livelihood opportunities to thousands of people of the area.

A nursery in Belagavi (ETV Bharat)

Initially, farmers who owned land, used to bring saplings from other places and plant those on their fields. Later, they thought of growing seedlings themselves. Thus, a few farmers came together and started nursery farming, which has now become a model for the entire state.

With the help of irrigation facility from the Ghataprabha river canal, all kinds of vegetable and flower seedlings including chilly, cabbage, tomato, bitter gourd, sugarcane, watermelon and marigold flower are grown here.

Saplings grown here are sent to Bidar, Haveri, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Davangere, and Belagavi districts of Karnataka as well as to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The seedlings that are grown here are considered to be of supreme quality.

Various vegetable and flower saplings grown in nurseries (ETV Bharat)

The nurseries have helped farmers to earn money as well as to generate employment. At the beginning, saplings were planted on the fields but later nurseries were converted into green houses and now they have been turned into poly-houses. Thus saplings are grown under controlled environmental conditions. The nursery owners not only earn a good income but also provide employment to thousands of people in their villages.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, nursery owner Manjunath Gudikettar said, "Our village is famous for nursery farming and there are 75 nurseries here. More than 1,200 people have chosen such farming. After starting poly-house, farmers and owners are benefitting much more. Instead of going elsewhere for work, many educated youths have built nurseries and providing employment in the villages itself."

Mat maker Santosh Gudikethar said, "I have been making mats for planting saplings for the last four years. We have two machines and five people are working. We are also earning a good income."

Poly-house for nurturing saplings (ETV Bharat)

"I have taken eight acres of land on lease and am running a nursery here. Around 50 people work here daily and are paid Rs 300 each. We bring seeds from various companies and plant it here. The saplings are ready in 20 to 35 days. The price ranges from 50 paise to Rs 1 per sapling. Some farmers book saplings in advance. Accordingly, we prepare saplings for them," nursery owner Praveen Muthari told ETV Bharat.

The horticulture department also provides assistance in setting up poly-houses. "The government gives 50 percent discount on setting up poly-house and purchase of shed nets for up to one acre of land. There are more than 150 nurseries in Belagavi district. Of these, 70 are in Shindhikurubet and Arabhamvi villages. If the saplings are grown according to the demand of the farmers, good profits can be earned" Mahantesh Muragoda, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department said.