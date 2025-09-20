ETV Bharat / offbeat

Belagavi Man Survives On Greens Growing On Hill, Flummoxes Medical Fraternity

He said that he went to the hospital three times when he had an iron bar embedded in his leg, when he had trouble breathing from the cold and when he fell on a thorny plant.

He was inspired by monkeys to start eating the greens on the hill. "The first time I ate them, they were bitter. I started eating them again and again. Except for the four types of bitter greens, the rest are bland. I eat more than 80 types of greens here. I have a hard time after eating greens that monkeys and goats don't eat. Because of this diet, I have never had any health problems, including cold or fever", Hosamani said.

"I go to bed at 11 PM and wake up at 3 AM to do Yoga for an hour. Then I eat two plates of leaves and drink the water that flows from the hill. I rest for a while after taking a bath. I again eat leaves in the afternoon. I do Yoga for an hour at 8 PM, and once again, I pick greens from the plants and eat them. I eat bland rice on some days and sleep only four and a half hours a day," he told ETV Bharat.

Budan Mallik Hosamani, a Yoga practitioner, is known to climb trees and mountains while eating the greens and drinking running water. This 34-year-old man has been living in a basic structure on Heggola (Siddankolla) hill on the outskirts of his village. In the process, he has built a six-pack well-toned body.

Belagavi: A man from Ugaragola village in Savadatti taluka of Belagavi has left the medical fraternity flummoxed by his lifestyle of eating and digesting all kinds of greens growing on a hill for the last decade.

He used to spend full days on the hill when he was young and return only after nightfall. "This has helped me stay here," he added. Hosamani shared that till ten years back, he was eating peanuts, dates, grapes, bananas, apples, raisins, a little rice, chapati, chicken and mutton besides taking milk.

"But now, no matter what food is brought in front of me, I don't feel like eating. This is because leaves are divine medicine and nothing else has the power like them," he said while adding that he does not have any problem with his bowel.

Budan Mallik Hosamani (ETV Bharat)

He attributes his health to Yoga saying that he does more than 50 asanas including Navaliasana, Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Padahastasana, Suryanamaskara, Ardhakati Chakrasana, Kukutasana and Bakasana.

"I also walk around the hill all day long. I do yoga by climbing on big rocks, boulders and trees. I read the Garuda Purana and the Shiva Purana on my mobile every day. When I need money, I go to work as a mason. This hill is my home, and the beautiful environment here is my paradise. My job is to protect it. I have no fear. Similarly, I have no desire. I am satisfied with my life," Hosamani underlined.

His father Mallik is no more, while his mother Mabubi lives with his brother in Bengaluru. His two other brothers live with their families in Ugaragola, while his sister is married.

His preference to be alone stopped him from getting married. "I cannot handle noise, commotion, and the movement of many people. I don’t even talk much," he said.

A senior scribe Mallanagowda Patil said, "The previous Jagadguru of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt, Lingaykya Siddalingeshwara Swamiji, was impressed by his yoga talent and asked him to stay in his Mutt, but he did not leave this hill. Baba Ramdev had also invited him."

Hosamani weighs 60 kg and is 5.9 feet tall. He is physically very strong. Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar, Head of the Department of Anatomy at KLE BMK Ayurveda Medical College, related, "God has given the power to eat and digest these greens only to animals and birds. However, seeing him eating various kinds of greens comes as a surprise to the medical world. There is a need to conduct scientific research on him to reveal his rare power to the world."

He further stated, "According to Hosamani, there are many medicinal plants on the Ugargol hill. However, he has not studied the origins of the herbs. Therefore, investigations can lead to information about the vast herbal medicines present in that area which further contribute to the research of Ayurvedic herbs."