Belagavi: Once a British-era jail in Karnataka, it has now been turned into a vibrant hub of education. Built on half an acre with 12 rooms, the prison was inaugurated on October 10, 1923, and will complete 102 years this year. Located in Vadagaon, the building still carries its original structure, thick walls, large doors, iron windows, and high boundary walls, reminding people of its past.

Known as Kannada Higher Primary School No. 14 currently, but the school continues to be popularly called the “Jail School” across Belagavi.

From prison to school after Independence

The British government had constructed this jail on land belonging to the Patwardhan Sansthan of Sangli. Freedom fighters were once imprisoned here during the struggle for Independence. After 1947, the facility was handed over to the Education Department in 1950, and the jail was converted into a school. While its role changed, the name “Jail School” stuck with the local community.

Belagavi ‘Jail School’: A Century-Old Prison Transformed Into Classrooms Of Knowledge (ETV Bharat)

“The Vadagaon jail and Hindalga jail were both built in 1923. After Independence, the jail operations were shifted to Hindalga, and this building was given for educational use. Since then, people have continued to call it the ‘Jail School,’ even though today it functions as a Karnataka Public School,” Prof Dr Nagaraj Marennavar said.

A growing institution with 1,800 students

The school initially functioned only as a Kannada-medium primary school. In 2007, a high school and a pre-university college were added within the same premises. In 2018, it was upgraded to Karnataka Public School, offering education from pre-primary (LKG) to PUC.

Currently, the institution has around 1,800 students, 980 in the primary section, 260 in high school and 560 in pre-university college.

While primary classes are held in the old jail building, new structures have been built on the 4-acre campus to house the high school and college sections.

Academic achievements and demand for admissions

The “Jail School” has also earned a name for academic performance. In the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), 14 students were selected last year for scholarships. The school recorded an 85 per cent pass rate in SSLC examinations and achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in PUC results.

Headmaster Shashikant Shingenavar told ETV Bharat, “Even after more than a century, the building has not developed cracks, and we have maintained it without disturbing its original structure. Our school is in great demand because of the quality of education here. Students of legislators, Members of Parliament, and senior officers also study here. Many parents bring recommendation letters to secure admission.”

A legacy that continues

What once confined freedom fighters now nurtures free minds. A place built to restrict liberty has been reshaped into an institution that imparts knowledge and opportunity. For the people of Belagavi, the “Jail School” stands as a unique reminder of history, where iron bars once locked people in, today, open books set children free.