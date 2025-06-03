ETV Bharat / offbeat

Afghan Girl Begins New Chapter At Govt School In Kerala's Kottayam

The arrival of the young newcomer was nothing short of a celebration for the school.

Afghan Girl Begins New Chapter At Govt School In Kerala's Kottayam
Behza Karimi (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST

Kottayam: A charming six-year-old girl, Behza Karimi, originally from Afghanistan, began her first-grade journey at the Government LP School, Mudiyur, in Kerala's Kottayam.

After completing LKG and UKG in a private school, her parents, Muhammad Fahim Karimi and Elahi Zaheer, chose to enrol her in the nearly century-old government institution. An enthusiastic learner, Behza confidently recited numbers from one to ten in Malayalam and proudly shared that she had begun learning the local alphabet.

Afghan Girl Begins New Chapter At Govt School In Kerala's Kottayam (PTI)

Her father, who moved from Kabul to Kerala in 2021 to pursue higher education, expressed his joy and pride in his daughter’s new academic journey. Fahim Karimi, Behza's father, came to Kerala in 2021. " I finished my master's degree and now I'm doing a PhD in Management studies at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. Also, I am very happy with the welcoming attitude of the Kerala people. I really appreciate it," he said.

"Because she is a child, she can learn very fast. Also in UKG, she got an 'A' grade. I think she is very intelligent. Also, she has impacted her friends and classmates, because they are learning and speaking English with my daughter," he added.

Behza was seen happily interacting with her new classmates— a heartwarming sight that delighted the school’s headmistress, who praised the parents for choosing a government school for their daughter.

"A girl from Afghanistan has joined our school. It is very heart-warming to see her join the government school, while other locals go in search of private schools. Her parents had heard positive reviews about our school and admitted her here. We feel very proud and happy, as a girl from a foreign country is studying in our school," said Sindhu, Principal of the school.

The arrival of the young newcomer was nothing short of a celebration for the school. Her family shared their joy in enrolling her in a Malayalam-medium school, saying they love Kerala and its people. (With PTI inputs).

