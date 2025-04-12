ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beed Farmer’s Final Gift: Gives New Lease Of Life To Seven After Fulfilling Son’s Wish

A father's final act of love: Beed farmer fulfills his son's wish for a bicycle, then donates organs after a tragic accident, saving seven lives. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a heartbreaking yet inspiring incident, a farmer from Beed district, who had borrowed money to fulfil his son's wish for a bicycle, met with a tragic accident, but in his final moments, gave the gift of life to seven others through organ donation.

Gokuldas Kotule, a small-scale farmer from Wangi village, was struggling financially. Owning just three acres of land, his earnings barely sustained his family. His younger son, eight-year-old Sarthak, had been pleading for a bicycle for months, but Gokuldas had to keep turning him down due to a lack of resources. Eventually, unable to see his son's disappointment any longer, he borrowed money at interest and went to Beed to buy the bicycle.

While returning home, having tied the bicycle to his motorcycle, Gokuldas met with a serious accident just four kilometres away from the village. He was rushed to Galaxy Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where doctors declared him brain dead.

Faced with the devastating news, the Kotule family made a courageous and compassionate decision — they agreed to donate his organs, offering others a second chance at life. According to Dr Vinod Chavare of Galaxy Hospital, Gokuldas’ eyes, kidneys, heart, liver and lungs were successfully harvested and sent to various hospitals:

Gokuldas Kotule’s donated organs were sent to various hospitals across the country to save lives. His heart was transported to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, while his liver was sent to Gleneagles Hospital. The lungs were delivered to Kedia Hospital in Ahmedabad. His kidneys were retained by Galaxy Hospital, and the remaining organs were sent to MGM Hospital for transplantation.

This marked the first recorded organ donation case in Beed district, as confirmed by Gokuldas’ maternal uncle.