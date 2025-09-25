Batesar Shiva Temple Complex In Morena Has Potential To Be Major Tourist Destination
Morena: Known for its ravines and bandits in the past, Chambal in Madhya Pradesh also houses tourist attractions that call for promotion on the tourism map of India.
One such place is Batesar or Bateshwar, a huge complex housing hundreds of Shiva temples that have existed for centuries. Batesar lies 29 km from the district headquarters of Morena and this site was discovered in a forest area around two decades ago by an Indian archaeologist KK Mohammed who was a former Regional Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). After the discovery in 2005, he undertook the task of their restoration.
The more than 200 large and small Shiva temples found here were like the temples found in South India. Barring a few, each of them had a Shivalinga enshrined in it.
At the time of their discovery, it was assumed that the temple complex may have been damaged by an earthquake since the area falls in Category 3 seismic zone.
Former ASI official Lal Bahadur Singh Somvanshi told ETV Bharat, "The Batesar temples are actually seen as a Shaiv monastery. There are around 400 temples in and around Batesar. Looking at them it can be said that when they were built there must have been a Shaiv centre of learning.”
Calling for development of tourism infrastructure at the site, he further stated, “The presence of so many Shiva temples in one place is bound to be a centre of archaeological tourism. Earlier, this area was surrounded by forests and was infested with dacoits. The people were afraid to visit this site.”
Somvanshi believes that if this area is developed as a spiritual tourism destination, it will attract many tourists. There is a need to work on ensuring security, easy access and building accommodations like hotels or homestays in close vicinity. A Police post is also required at the site.
The ASI records suggest that these were probably built during the reign of the Pratihara dynasty between 6th and 9th centuries AD. This is a rare group of temples where some of the temples might have been used for meditation. This site also houses a statue of Shiva Kalyan Sundar which is said to be a rare sight. There are also small water tanks. Many archaeological remains were also unearthed from this site at the time of the survey of the area.
The ASI has been working on the restoration of almost 90 temples to their original state for the last 20 years. The job continues to be supervised by Mohammed even after his retirement.
