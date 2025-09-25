ETV Bharat / offbeat

Batesar Shiva Temple Complex In Morena Has Potential To Be Major Tourist Destination

Batesar Shiva Temple Complex In Morena Has Potential To Be Major Tourist Destination ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 25, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST 2 Min Read

Morena: Known for its ravines and bandits in the past, Chambal in Madhya Pradesh also houses tourist attractions that call for promotion on the tourism map of India. One such place is Batesar or Bateshwar, a huge complex housing hundreds of Shiva temples that have existed for centuries. Batesar lies 29 km from the district headquarters of Morena and this site was discovered in a forest area around two decades ago by an Indian archaeologist KK Mohammed who was a former Regional Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). After the discovery in 2005, he undertook the task of their restoration. Batesar Shiva Temple Complex In Morena Has Potential To Be Major Tourist Destination (ETV Bharat) The more than 200 large and small Shiva temples found here were like the temples found in South India. Barring a few, each of them had a Shivalinga enshrined in it. At the time of their discovery, it was assumed that the temple complex may have been damaged by an earthquake since the area falls in Category 3 seismic zone.