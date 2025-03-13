Bastar's Unique Holika Dahan: A 610-Year-Old Royal Legacy

Jagdalpur: The unique customs and traditions of Bastar set it apart from other regions, especially in the way folk festivals are celebrated. One such tradition is Holika Dahan, which holds deep spiritual and historical significance. In Bastar, Chhattisgarh, this sacred ritual is performed with reverence to Goddess Danteshwari.

On the night of Holika Dahan, members of the Bastar royal family arrive in Madpal village, around 11 PM to perform rituals at the Danteshwari temple. After completing the puja, they ride a four-wheeled chariot to the Holika Dahan site, accompanied by fireworks and music, where the ceremonial Holika Dahan takes place.

Worship is performed with rituals in the Danteshwari temple. (ETV Bharat)

Time-Honoured Rituals and Royal Procession

After the Holika Dahan, the royal family carries embers back to the Danteshwari temple in Jagdalpur in a sacred pot. The chariot remains at the site overnight, and the next morning, village priests perform additional rituals. Following this, a goat is sacrificed, and the chariot is kept in a designated place.

Members of the Bastar royal family arrive in Madpal. (ETV Bharat)

A new chariot is crafted every three years in Bastar. In the intervening two years, a new piece of wood is added to the existing chariot to continue the tradition.

Historical Significance: A Tradition Started by King Purushottam Dev

According to senior journalist Hemant Kashyap, Holi was not originally celebrated in Bastar. The tradition began 610 years ago when King Purushottam Dev returned from a pilgrimage to Jagannath Puri. Upon his return, it was the day of Holi, and he realised that Holika Dahan is traditionally performed on Purnima (full moon night). To honour this, he started the tradition of worshipping Goddess Danteshwari before lighting Holika in Madpal.

A member of the royal family performs puja before Holika Dahan in Madpal, Bastar. (ETV Bharat)

Initially, embers from the Holika in Madpal were carried by horsemen to the Rajmahal, and from there, Holika Dahan was performed in front of the Mavali Devi temple and across other villages. While this tradition has now been limited to Madpal village, thousands of people across Bastar continue to celebrate Holika Dahan with great enthusiasm.

