‘Bastar Rising’: Campaign Showcases Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Heritage On National Stage

Narayanpur: A special campaign called “Bastar Rising” is currently underway here to showcase Chhattisgarh's rich tribal culture and establish Bastar’s distinct identity on the national stage. The initiative is a part of Harmony Fest 2025, organised jointly by the Public Relations Department and the district administration.

The campaign aimed to highlight the rich cultural, environmental, and entrepreneurial potential of Bastar through various workshops and cultural programs. It also provides a platform to promote inspiring stories from Bastar under the theme “Dil Mela Ru Dil Mein La.” A large number of experts, youth, artisans, and local communities are involved in the activities. This program also allows people to see the Naxal-affected region beyond the terror and violence.

Bastar Rising campaign underway at the Garhbengal village of Narayanpur (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, a seven-member team from Himachal Pradesh, including Pratul Jain, founder of Places of Possibilities, along with Parina Singhal, Palak Chaudhary, Aayushi Kapoor, Nishtha Joshi, Sadaf Anjum, and Frano D'Silva, visited Garhbengal village on Thursday as part of the campaign.