‘Bastar Rising’: Campaign Showcases Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Heritage On National Stage
The campaign aimed to highlight the rich cultural, environmental, and entrepreneurial potential of Bastar through various workshops and cultural programs.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
Narayanpur: A special campaign called “Bastar Rising” is currently underway here to showcase Chhattisgarh's rich tribal culture and establish Bastar’s distinct identity on the national stage. The initiative is a part of Harmony Fest 2025, organised jointly by the Public Relations Department and the district administration.
The campaign aimed to highlight the rich cultural, environmental, and entrepreneurial potential of Bastar through various workshops and cultural programs. It also provides a platform to promote inspiring stories from Bastar under the theme “Dil Mela Ru Dil Mein La.” A large number of experts, youth, artisans, and local communities are involved in the activities. This program also allows people to see the Naxal-affected region beyond the terror and violence.
Meanwhile, a seven-member team from Himachal Pradesh, including Pratul Jain, founder of Places of Possibilities, along with Parina Singhal, Palak Chaudhary, Aayushi Kapoor, Nishtha Joshi, Sadaf Anjum, and Frano D'Silva, visited Garhbengal village on Thursday as part of the campaign.
The team also toured the eco-friendly Ghotul, built under the guidance of Padmashree Pandiram Mandavi, and praised its grandeur and traditional artefacts made from local materials, such as wood, clay, and bamboo. They were also fascinated by the art of carvings on the Ghotul’s pillars, crafted by Mandavi himself.
A Ghotul is a traditional dormitory for unmarried Muria and Gond youth, where boys (Cheliks) and girls (Motiaris) socialise and learn local customs, tribal lore, and skills through a mix of work and play. The Ghotul complex comprises living, rest, and storage rooms, with separate areas designated for boys and girls.
Earlier, the visitors were received by the participants and officials with a Kakasar dance. Later, they were allowed to learn about woodcraft and bamboo art from local artisans and through cultural exchange. They were also greeted with more tribal dances at Kachchapal Gram Panchayat and treated with traditional food before participating in discussions on tribal heritage.
Following the success of the Harmony Fest 2025, a similar event will be held in Raipur on October 26, where artists from several districts, especially Bastar, will showcase their talent.
Read More