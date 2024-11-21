The CA Who Walked Away from Crores to Embrace Life Of Spirituality

Barmer, Rajasthan: Remember the high-flying lawyer Julian who trades his luxurious lifestyle for spiritual enlightenment in Robin Sharma's 'The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari' ? Echoing a similar narrative in real life, 26-year-old Nilesh Mehta, a chartered accountant and sole heir to a fortune worth crores in Barmer, Rajasthan, has chosen to renounce his worldly possessions in quest of spiritual awareness.
Despite his comfortable life and bright career, Nilesh felt a profound disillusionment with the material world. On November 23, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, he has decided to embrace Jain Deeksha, marking the start of a new journey towards self-restraint, spiritual growth, and service to humanity.
Nilesh’s father, Purushottam Das, passed away in 2003, leaving him as the sole heir to the family fortune. Despite completing his B.Com and achieving success as a chartered accountant, Nilesh experienced a profound sense of disillusionment with worldly life. When he expressed his desire for renunciation, his mother, Usha Devi, supported his decision wholeheartedly.
Speaking about his decision, Mumukshu (aspirant of renunciation) Nilesh said, “The world is mortal. Spiritual happiness comes through restraint, and there is no greater joy than living a life of renunciation. Religion holds far more importance than wealth and possessions in life.”
A Life Dedicated to Spiritual Teachings
Nilesh’s ultimate goal is to spread the teachings of the 24 Tirthankaras, the spiritual exemplars of Jainism. His formal initiation, known as Deeksha, will take place in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on November 23, under the guidance of Param Pujya Ganadhis Panyash Pravar Shri Vinaykushal Muni Shri M.Sa.
Nilesh believes this step marks the beginning of a life devoted to self-restraint, altruism, and spiritual enlightenment. He encourages others to prioritize inner peace and humanitarian values over materialistic pursuits.
Read More