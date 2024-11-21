ETV Bharat / offbeat

The CA Who Walked Away from Crores to Embrace Life Of Spirituality

Barmer, Rajasthan: Remember the high-flying lawyer Julian who trades his luxurious lifestyle for spiritual enlightenment in Robin Sharma's 'The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari' ? Echoing a similar narrative in real life, 26-year-old Nilesh Mehta, a chartered accountant and sole heir to a fortune worth crores in Barmer, Rajasthan, has chosen to renounce his worldly possessions in quest of spiritual awareness.

Despite his comfortable life and bright career, Nilesh felt a profound disillusionment with the material world. On November 23, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, he has decided to embrace Jain Deeksha, marking the start of a new journey towards self-restraint, spiritual growth, and service to humanity.

Nilesh’s father, Purushottam Das, passed away in 2003, leaving him as the sole heir to the family fortune. Despite completing his B.Com and achieving success as a chartered accountant, Nilesh experienced a profound sense of disillusionment with worldly life. When he expressed his desire for renunciation, his mother, Usha Devi, supported his decision wholeheartedly.