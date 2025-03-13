Holi In Bareilly Is All About Falguni Ramlila & Rang Utsav, A Tradition Unique To Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): What began as a children's act during Holi holidays years ago has grown into a major event called Bareilly's Falguni Ramlila earning the tag of Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. Going by the common mythological lore, Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya from exile of 14 years culminates with celebration of Diwali or even Dusshera. Marking a deviation, Bareilly rejoices the occasion on Holi where apart from colour play, Lord Ram's stories also unfold in the form of Ramlila across various pandals in the city.

A tradition that started in 1861 during the British regime continues uninterrupted till now with participation of artistes from Ayodhya, over a period of 20 days.

Though this Ramlila is staged in Bamanpuri since the past 165 years, it is only in 2013 that it was accorded the UNESCO heritage status. Organised by Shri Ramlila Sabha Bamanpuri, the event draws people from across the country. This year, the celebration of Ramlila began on March 8 with the Pataka Yatra.

Holi In Bareilly Is All About Staging Falguni Ramlila & Celebrating With Rang Utsav, A Tradition Unique To Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Story behind Ramlila on Holi

It is believed that when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, people not only lit lamps in Ramnagari but also splashed colours as a symbol of celebration and named it Rang Utsav. Explaining the details of the Ramlila, organiser Rajkumar Gupta said many episodes are staged during the 20-day period. "Though the enactment of scenes was previously being done by local youths, now it has become more professional and artistes from Ayodhya lead the cast," he informed.

The event is thronged by people from city to the villages and sees a congregation of tourists from abroad, he stated adding, the enactment ends with coronation of Sri Ram which is scheduled on March 26 this year.

Moving Ramlila

Another member organiser Deependra Verma said that this Ramlila is stated to be 'moving Ramlila' - because the enactment is spread across many pandals scattered throughout the city. "Earlier, since there was no mode to announce the beginning of the event, a flag was hoisted to announce Ramlila has started. While some scenes are staged outside the Narasimha temple, the Angad-Ravan dialogues take place on the Ooncha Mandir. Similarly, Lanka Dahan is staged at Malukpur Chauraha whereas Bharat Milap is held at Sahokara.

Advocate Satyendra Pandey, another organiser said, Bareilly's Ramlila finds a mention in Vinay Patrika, a book written by Tulsidasji. "This is a powerful medium to spread India's culture and tradition all over the world. After getting UNESCO's Heritage status, the importance of this Ramlila has increased manifold and a large number of tourists also come to witness the episodes," he informed.

Surabhi, a tourist who came to witness Ramlila, said for the first time she was seeing Ramlila being hosted on Holi. "This is historic," she exclaimed. Shalini Singh, who came all the way from Lakhimpur Kheri to be a part of the event said she is elated. "This is a different celebration all together," she said jubilantly. And there are some like Saumya who said they wait all the year for the Ramlila. "There is a lot of craze and we are crazy about watching the show," she expressed joyfully. Professor Ruchi Mishra, a regular to the event said, "I come from Delhi every year to see Dhanush Yagya."

Artiste Satyam Gaur, who enacts the role of Lord Ram, said that Ramlila is sacred for us. "It is an occasion to celebrate with colours the victory of good over evil. All the youth should be a part of this fete and stay connected to their culture," he added.

The programme this year:

March 13: Shri Ram's procession is being taken out.

March 14: Narasimha Bhagwan's Shobha Yatra from Narasimha Temple from 10 am to 1 pm.

March 15: Ram Vivah, Vanvas, Kaikeyi Prasanga Leela will be staged from 7 pm to 10 pm.

March 16: Nishad Gangaghat Shobha Yatra from 7 pm to 11 pm.

March 17: Dashrath Maran, Bharat Milap

March 18, Agastya Muni Samvad, Khardushan Vadh

March 19: Sita Haran

March 20: Ram-Sugreev friendship, Bali Vadh, Lanka Dahan

March 21: Angad-Ravan Samvad

March 22: Kumbhkarna Vadh

March 23: Meghnad Vadh

March 24: Ravana Vadh Leela

The office bearers of Shri Ramlila Sabha Brahmapuri informed that the event is organised with donations. This time more than Rs 13 lakh has been collected as donation.