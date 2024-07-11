Banarasi Chat Will Welcome Guests at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Royal Wedding

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Famous industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani is getting married on July 12. He will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant at a lavish ceremony in Mumbai.
Guests from India and abroad are coming to attend the royal wedding. They will be welcomed in different ways and the taste of Banaras will also be included in this welcome.
Yes, the special taste of 'Banarasi chaat' from Varanasi has been included in the menu for the guests by the Ambani family. It is understood that guests will be welcomed with four types of tikki chaat. For this, the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandar of Varanasi city has received the order.
About 15 days ago, Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani came to Varanasi. After visiting the Baba Vishwanath temple, she tasted the 'Kashi chaat' at Godaulia. During this time, she also ordered chaat for her son Anant's wedding.
Kashi Chaat Bhandar is the most famous chaat shop in Varanasi. It has been operating at Godaulia Square for about 60 years. Shopkeeper Rakesh Gupta said Tomato Chaat, Palak Chaat, Chana Kachori and Aloo Tikki Chaat have been ordered by the Ambani family.
"The chats will be prepared with different spices and served in 'Kulhar'. A team of about 13 people has reached Mumbai to make the chat. In the function, the chat will be prepared and served to guests," he said.
Gupta said special spices are used in making the chaat. "Potato, tomato, desi ghee, garam masala, tomato masala, chaat masala, syrup, lemon, curd, salted coriander leaves are mixed in the chaat," Gupta added.
He also said that cashews, paneer, garam masala, poppy masala, and curd are added to chaat. According to Gupta, Chana Kachori and Palak Chaat of Varanasi are considered the most important. "These are included in the morning breakfast. Tomato chaat and tikki are usually eaten in the evening," quipped Gupta.
Meanwhile, Mumbai is geared up for the wedding of Anant Ambani. He will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant and the marriage will be attended by the who's who from Indian politics, sports and entertainment.
The Mumbai Police have announced traffic diversions in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai for the high-profile wedding for three days.